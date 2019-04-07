Children First celebrates with storybooks

Children First brought guests back into the tales of their childhood April 6 at Michael's On East.

Fairytale Ball: "The Enchanted Library" celebrated the work Children First does to help children through their early childhood education, health and development screenings, parenting education and providing each child with two healthy meals each day.

The evening started with a cocktail hour in the atrium and ballroom. During this time, guests also browsed and bid on silent auction items. Dinner, a live auction with Michael Klauber and a presentation by a Children First mom.

Afterwards, the evening ended with dancing to Save the Date Band.