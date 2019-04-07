 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Matt and Krystel Beall, Stan and Jo Rutstein, Carol and Richard Kalikow and Lisa and Mitch Olan

Children First celebrates with storybooks

Trevor Harvey and President and CEO Philip Tavill

Each column in the ballroom was decorated into a different storybook.

Save the Date Band closed out the night.

Brent Greeeno

The programs looked like a book and a bookmark.

Fairytale Ball was held at Michael's On East.

Teacups centered some of the tables.

The clock sat on one of the sponsor tables.

Each centerpiece was different.

A themed ice sculpture decorated the bar.

Some of tables had a bottle of Champagne chilling.

The ballroom was decorated from top to bottom.

The evening was hosted by Children First.

One column mimicked Jack and the Bean stock.

Repunzel let her hair down a column.

Jessica Rogers and Co-Chairman Richard Kalikow

Danette and Mike Simons

Madison Jackson and Max Tanski

Paileigh and Zayla Hull

Renee Phinney

Matt Shaner and Guest Speaker Amy Hoehler

Rob and Valerie Moulds

The theme of the evening celebrated children's books.

Silent auction items included this photograph by Michael Klauber.

Amy Hammon and Lainey Dunn

Sandy and Ralph Marchbank

Kara Thompson and Michelle Adams

Michael De Michieli and Kate Ritz

Kat and Adam Hughes with Beth and Ryan Jacobson

Regina Morris and John Annis

Mya Midmyer and Calvin Giles

Fairytale Ball: "The Enchanted Library" was hosted April 6 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Children First brought guests back into the tales of their childhood April 6 at Michael's On East. 

Fairytale Ball: "The Enchanted Library" celebrated the work Children First does to help children through their early childhood education, health and development screenings, parenting education and providing each child with two healthy meals each day. 

The evening started with a cocktail hour in the atrium and ballroom. During this time, guests also browsed and bid on silent auction items. Dinner, a live auction with Michael Klauber and a presentation by a Children First mom. 

Afterwards, the evening ended with dancing to Save the Date Band. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

