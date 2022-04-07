Child Protection Center brings back Blue Ties and Butterflies

Child Protection Center brought its signature Blue Ties and Butterflies event back to Michael's On East on April 6.

Hundreds met wearing dazzling blue designs — along with a few butterfly accessories — for the annual event supporting CPC's programs for child abuse victims.

Following the social hour, guests sat in the ballroom to hear from co-chairwomen Jen Steube and Nikki Williams. Executive Director Douglas Staley gave an update on CPC services as well as the planned North Port facility that is underway.

The night's featured auction item was Clara Reynardus de Villanueva's "Wings of Hope and Healing" painting which sold for $40,000 to Graci McGillicuddy. The painting was donated back to the Child Protection Center's North Port building.

The CPC also announced an expansion of its therapy programs to now include adults who were victims of childhood sex abuse. The Hanna's Hope program is currently in planning and will feature individual, group and family counseling.