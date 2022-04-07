 Skip to main content
Co-chairwoman Nikki Williams, Executive Director Doug Staley and co-chairwoman Jen Steube

Child Protection Center brings back Blue Ties and Butterflies

Ken and Sheila Miller

Danielle Hughes pets a support dog.

Toni-Anne DeNicola-Koffman with Ruthanne and Donna Koffman

Tina Granthon and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

This year's event had a vibrant butterfly theme.

Co-chairwoman Nikki WIlliams, Jennifer Fox and Hannah Starr

Roberto Villanueva and Dan Starostecki

This year's event had a vibrant butterfly theme.

The night had a butterfly made of sapphire and diamonds up for auction.

Marlene Hauck with Kathy and Travis Brown

Kristin and Ed Griese with Kimberlie Buchanan and Anna Starr

Jennifer and Roy Yahraus with Freya and Loyd Robbins

Linda Driggs, Cynthia Flowers and Amy Berge

Barbara and Pete Ripp

Matt and Krystel Beall

Rita Thibault and Gary Kirschner

Autumn McConnell and Josh Haas

Lorri Laughlin with Tracy and Joel Valentino

The annual event returned to Michael's On East on April 6.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Child Protection Center brought its signature Blue Ties and Butterflies event back to Michael's On East on April 6.

Hundreds met wearing dazzling blue designs — along with a few butterfly accessories — for the annual event supporting CPC's programs for child abuse victims.

Following the social hour, guests sat in the ballroom to hear from co-chairwomen Jen Steube and Nikki Williams. Executive Director Douglas Staley gave an update on CPC services as well as the planned North Port facility that is underway. 

The night's featured auction item was Clara Reynardus de Villanueva's "Wings of Hope and Healing" painting which sold for $40,000 to Graci McGillicuddy. The painting was donated back to the Child Protection Center's North Port building.

The CPC also announced an expansion of its therapy programs to now include adults who were victims of childhood sex abuse. The Hanna's Hope program is currently in planning and will feature individual, group and family counseling.

