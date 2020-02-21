 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
David Houle, futurist, and Heather Kasten, Chamber CEO and President

Chamber of Commerce looks to future at annual breakfast

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

David Houle, futurist, and Heather Kasten, Chamber CEO and President

Buy this Photo
Pat Robinson, Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch of Sarasota and Ron Turner, Sarasota County's Supervisor of Elections.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Pat Robinson, Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch of Sarasota and Ron Turner, Sarasota County's Supervisor of Elections.

Buy this Photo
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and Jeff Benninghoff

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and Jeff Benninghoff

Buy this Photo
David Houle, futurist, is the guest speaker for the annual breakfast

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

David Houle, futurist, is the guest speaker for the annual breakfast

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Compton and Cabot Hart

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Jennifer Compton and Cabot Hart

Buy this Photo
Ringling College President Larry Thompson and Michele Parchment

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Ringling College President Larry Thompson and Michele Parchment

Buy this Photo
Paul Caragiulo, 2019-2020 Chamber Chair

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Paul Caragiulo, 2019-2020 Chamber Chair

Buy this Photo
Taylor Aultman and Russ Bobbitt

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Taylor Aultman and Russ Bobbitt

Buy this Photo
Veronica Thames, Mark Pritchett and Sara Mapes

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Veronica Thames, Mark Pritchett and Sara Mapes

Buy this Photo
Christine Moore and Janet Hazuda

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Christine Moore and Janet Hazuda

Buy this Photo
The crowd watches as David Houle speaks about the future of business.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

The crowd watches as David Houle speaks about the future of business.

Buy this Photo
Alena Miles, Lori Leutwler and Bethany Silvis

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Alena Miles, Lori Leutwler and Bethany Silvis

Buy this Photo
Share
The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce held its annual breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota on Feb. 21.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The Sarasota Chamber of Commerce looked at the future of business during its annual breakfast on Feb. 21 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. 

The 100th annual event saw a crowd of 500 members of the Sarasota business community. Guests spent their morning catching up over coffee and scrambled eggs before the keynote began. 

Futurist David Houle, who has worked at NBC, CBS and helped launch MTV, Nickelodeon, VH-1 and CNN Headline News, was the guest speaker. He explored what the 2020 decade would bring to the business world. 

“Reality is always changing. The reality you have today is different than the reality of 10 years ago, or 100 years ago,” Houle said.

Houle encouraged business owners to stop looking at what they have around them to fix a problem and look to the future instead. He spoke on how the best business owners know how to learn, relearn and unlearn what they know after sharing the quote, “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn, ” from Futurist Alvin Toffler.

“For CEOs and for business people, the most important word there is the word ‘unlearn.’ It is the verb you will have to learn,” Houle said. “You're going to have to be able to unlearn what you have learned to really learn what you need to learn.”

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement