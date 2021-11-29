Chabad of Sarasota brings A Taste of Chanukah festival to Sarasota

Chabad of Sarasota brought winter fun to Phillippi Estate Park during its Taste of Chanukah festival on Nov. 28.

The annual celebration put on by the Jewish education organization had a number of families exploring the park's many attractions, which this year included an ice slide, face painting, a drawing station and even a massive snow globe for kids to play in. Entertainment for the day had clowns, DJs and a large menorah carved from ice. Locals cooked up latkes and other Jewish foods while Michael's On East provided kosher food as well.

The event ended with a helicopter dropping gelt coins from the sky followed by a menorah lighting.