Penny, Joseph, Ellie, Jasmin and Addie Lesnick

Chabad of Sarasota brings A Taste of Chanukah festival to Sarasota

Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 |

Kayla Bieliaev slides down the ice slide.

Matthew Walsh works on his ice sculpture.

Ella Steinmetz colors a dreidel.

Allie Fraidowitz serves up latkes.

Diana Nadtochaiev pushes Aviva Beliayev

The event had a lego menorah.

Katalina Leonann towers as a stilt walker

Ryan Amirov and Mia Presman learn magic.

Antonella Sifuentes has her face painted.

Ethan Colgrove and Blake Brown go into a giant snow globe.

"Nerdy Noah" put on a juggling show.

Aaron Santiago stands with Katalina Leonann.

The winter festival was held Nov. 28.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Chabad of Sarasota brought winter fun to Phillippi Estate Park during its Taste of Chanukah festival on Nov. 28. 

The annual celebration put on by the Jewish education organization had a number of families exploring the park's many attractions, which this year included an ice slide, face painting, a drawing station and even a massive snow globe for kids to play in. Entertainment for the day had clowns, DJs and a large menorah carved from ice. Locals cooked up latkes and other Jewish foods while Michael's On East provided kosher food as well. 

The event ended with a helicopter dropping gelt coins from the sky followed by a menorah lighting. 

