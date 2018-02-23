 Skip to main content
Darci Jacob and Breckyn Windeshauser feature jewelry from Panaché.

Celebrating the 70th anniversary of Israel with fashion and flair

Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 |

Darci Jacob and Breckyn Windeshauser feature jewelry from Panaché.

Lila Porter and Rosa Lundin

Lila Porter and Rosa Lundin

Event co-chair Hannah Puckhaber and Sue Rosin

Event co-chair Hannah Puckhaber and Sue Rosin

Fred Bloom and Larry Lerner

Fred Bloom and Larry Lerner

Carlyn Morris and Lila Beychok-Boyer

Carlyn Morris and Lila Beychok-Boyer

A traditional dress from Israel is displayed at the fashion show.

A traditional dress from Israel is displayed at the fashion show.

Sue Rosin, Betty Schoenbaum and Yvonne Weinsberg

Sue Rosin, Betty Schoenbaum and Yvonne Weinsberg

Irene Kauffman and Sheila Lapides

Irene Kauffman and Sheila Lapides

Molly Lindberg of 530 Burns Gallery shows event attendees jewelry.

Molly Lindberg of 530 Burns Gallery shows event attendees jewelry.

Molly Lindberg and Leveda Keelsing of 530 Burns Gallery.

Molly Lindberg and Leveda Keelsing of 530 Burns Gallery.

Beth Cooper, Sandi Kligman, Andrea Woolner, Shoshana Marcus and Grace Woolner

Beth Cooper, Sandi Kligman, Andrea Woolner, Shoshana Marcus and Grace Woolner

Ruth Beck and Ruth Silverman

Ruth Beck and Ruth Silverman

Joe Micals serenades the crowd during the luncheon.

Joe Micals serenades the crowd during the luncheon.

Yvonne Weinsberg models a look from Panaché.

Yvonne Weinsberg models a look from Panaché.

Julie Friedman struts down the runway.

Julie Friedman struts down the runway.

Barbara Katz

Barbara Katz

Julie Gelman

Julie Gelman

Fashion show narrator Orna Nissan presents Sue Rosin.

Fashion show narrator Orna Nissan presents Sue Rosin.

The Temple Beth Sholom’s annual fundraising event featured a fashion show, silent auction and luncheon.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The ladies of the Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood held their annual fashion show on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the temple’s campus on Tuttle Ave. This year’s theme celebrated the 70th birthday of Israel with Israeli music and a kosher meal catered by Michael’s On East. 

“The women look forward to it every year,” event chair Hannah Puckhaber said. “Israeli women are very fashionable.”

The event features clothing and accessories from a different boutique each year. This year women from the Temple Beth Sholom modeled outfits from the Downtown Sarasota boutique Panaché. 

The luncheon has allowed the Sisterhood to raise upwards of $18,000 for each of the past eight years which benefit the temple’s youth programs. “The kids become an asset to their communities by their participation and involvement in our programs,” Sue Rosin said. 

