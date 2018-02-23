Celebrating the 70th anniversary of Israel with fashion and flair

The ladies of the Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood held their annual fashion show on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the temple’s campus on Tuttle Ave. This year’s theme celebrated the 70th birthday of Israel with Israeli music and a kosher meal catered by Michael’s On East.

“The women look forward to it every year,” event chair Hannah Puckhaber said. “Israeli women are very fashionable.”

The event features clothing and accessories from a different boutique each year. This year women from the Temple Beth Sholom modeled outfits from the Downtown Sarasota boutique Panaché.

The luncheon has allowed the Sisterhood to raise upwards of $18,000 for each of the past eight years which benefit the temple’s youth programs. “The kids become an asset to their communities by their participation and involvement in our programs,” Sue Rosin said.