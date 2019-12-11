Lakewood Ranch Women's Club hosts third annual Holidays on Broadway dinner theatre charity fundraiser

 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Melissa Spillenkothen, Laurel Lynch, Peggy Kerwin, Kathleen Cleveland, Susie Bowie and Monika Templeman are members of nonprofit organizations and clubs working to make a difference in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Celebrating community support during the holidays in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 |

Melissa Spillenkothen, Laurel Lynch, Peggy Kerwin, Kathleen Cleveland, Susie Bowie and Monika Templeman are members of nonprofit organizations and clubs working to make a difference in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Buy this Photo
Nan Sheldon-Martin, a member of the Lakewood Ranch Women's Club, looks over the 41 baskets she created for the silent auction. It took Sheldon-Martin about a month to complete the baskets. All proceeds go to charity.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 |

Nan Sheldon-Martin, a member of the Lakewood Ranch Women's Club, looks over the 41 baskets she created for the silent auction. It took Sheldon-Martin about a month to complete the baskets. All proceeds go to charity.

Buy this Photo
Sharon Wright, the 2020 entertainment chair for the Lakewood Ranch Women's Club, browses the baskets in the silent auction. "I think they're all lovely and great buys, especially for Christmas and all for a good cause," she said.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 |

Sharon Wright, the 2020 entertainment chair for the Lakewood Ranch Women's Club, browses the baskets in the silent auction. "I think they're all lovely and great buys, especially for Christmas and all for a good cause," she said.

Buy this Photo
Jeffrey Kin with the Players Centre for Performing Arts sings "We Need a Little Christmas."

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 |

Jeffrey Kin with the Players Centre for Performing Arts sings "We Need a Little Christmas."

Buy this Photo
Eliza Morehouse with the Players Centre for Performing Arts sings "Astonishing" from the musical "Little Women."

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 |

Eliza Morehouse with the Players Centre for Performing Arts sings "Astonishing" from the musical "Little Women."

Buy this Photo
Kay Siebold and Nancy Creighton with the Players Centre for Performing Arts tap dance to "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 |

Kay Siebold and Nancy Creighton with the Players Centre for Performing Arts tap dance to "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

Buy this Photo
Nancy Creighton with the Players Centre for Performing Arts taps to "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 |

Nancy Creighton with the Players Centre for Performing Arts taps to "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

Buy this Photo
Kay Siebold with the Players Centre for Performing Arts holds her hand out like a microphone to Lakewood Ranch's Tom Wilson during a sing along of "White Christmas."

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 |

Kay Siebold with the Players Centre for Performing Arts holds her hand out like a microphone to Lakewood Ranch's Tom Wilson during a sing along of "White Christmas."

Buy this Photo
Susanne Barsoumian, a Lakewood Ranch Women's Club member, sings along to "We Need a Little Christmas." Barsoumian received a free ticket to the Players Centre for Performing Arts' performance of "Hello, Dolly!"

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 |

Susanne Barsoumian, a Lakewood Ranch Women's Club member, sings along to "We Need a Little Christmas." Barsoumian received a free ticket to the Players Centre for Performing Arts' performance of "Hello, Dolly!"

Buy this Photo
Paul and Mary Lee Danahy dance while about 130 people sing "White Christmas."

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 |

Paul and Mary Lee Danahy dance while about 130 people sing "White Christmas."

Buy this Photo
Charles and Patty Difazio visit from Connecticut and attend the charity fundraiser with friends Thuy Patton, Lilly Chaddha and Aroon Chaddha, who are Lakewood Ranch residents.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 |

Charles and Patty Difazio visit from Connecticut and attend the charity fundraiser with friends Thuy Patton, Lilly Chaddha and Aroon Chaddha, who are Lakewood Ranch residents.

Buy this Photo
Bob and Patti Wrobel, Joseph and Darlyne Adamchak and Monika and James Templeman enjoy the charity fundraiser. The Wrobels and Adamchaks are gold sponsors of the event.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 |

Bob and Patti Wrobel, Joseph and Darlyne Adamchak and Monika and James Templeman enjoy the charity fundraiser. The Wrobels and Adamchaks are gold sponsors of the event.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Deborah and Charles O'Mara are the first people on the dance floor during the fundraiser.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch's Deborah and Charles O'Mara are the first people on the dance floor during the fundraiser.

Buy this Photo
Helene Levin, a co-president of the Lakewood Ranch Women's Club for 2020, collects little stockings with personal donations inside. The club collected 125 donations.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 |

Helene Levin, a co-president of the Lakewood Ranch Women's Club for 2020, collects little stockings with personal donations inside. The club collected 125 donations.

Buy this Photo
Andy Heeren and Lori Loveberry, of Lakewood Ranch Country Club East, dance together during the charity fundraiser. "We love donating to charities, and the club always does a great job," Heeren said.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 |

Andy Heeren and Lori Loveberry, of Lakewood Ranch Country Club East, dance together during the charity fundraiser. "We love donating to charities, and the club always does a great job," Heeren said.

Buy this Photo
Share
Lakewood Ranch Women's Club hosts third annual Holidays on Broadway dinner theatre charity fundraiser
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Sharon Wright, Lakewood Ranch Women's Club's entertainment chair for 2020, looked at the 41 basket options available in the silent auction.

Baskets at the third annual Lakewood Ranch Women's Club Holidays on Broadway dinner theater charity fundraiser Dec. 11 held a variety of gifts including art, trips and tickets to The Players Centre for Performing Arts performance.

"I think they're all lovely and great buys, especially for Christmas and all for a very good cause," Wright said. 

All proceeds from the silent auction and giving tree went toward HOPE Family Services, Sarasota Manatee Riding Therapy and SOLVE Maternity Home.

"This is not just a fundraiser," said Monika Templeman, chair of the event. "This is a celebration of the community supporting people in need."

About 130 people filled the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club ballroom to enjoy music, dancing and performances from the Players Centre for Performing Arts.

Related Stories

Advertisement