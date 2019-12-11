Lakewood Ranch Women's Club hosts third annual Holidays on Broadway dinner theatre charity fundraiser

Sharon Wright, Lakewood Ranch Women's Club's entertainment chair for 2020, looked at the 41 basket options available in the silent auction.

Baskets at the third annual Lakewood Ranch Women's Club Holidays on Broadway dinner theater charity fundraiser Dec. 11 held a variety of gifts including art, trips and tickets to The Players Centre for Performing Arts performance.

"I think they're all lovely and great buys, especially for Christmas and all for a very good cause," Wright said.

All proceeds from the silent auction and giving tree went toward HOPE Family Services, Sarasota Manatee Riding Therapy and SOLVE Maternity Home.

"This is not just a fundraiser," said Monika Templeman, chair of the event. "This is a celebration of the community supporting people in need."

About 130 people filled the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club ballroom to enjoy music, dancing and performances from the Players Centre for Performing Arts.