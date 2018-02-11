 Skip to main content
Paul Crotty, Mary DuBois, Robert Foti, Chairwoman Terri Maze, Jan Tomlinson and Janet Burtnett

Catholic Charities goes mad for Mardi Gras

Paul Crotty, Mary DuBois, Robert Foti, Chairwoman Terri Maze, Jan Tomlinson and Janet Burtnett

Peacock feathers and flowers centered the tables.

Peacock feathers and flowers centered the tables.

The ballroom of Michael's On East was decorated with green and purple.

The ballroom of Michael's On East was decorated with green and purple.

Florance and John Rogge

Florance and John Rogge

Jim Lawless and Kathy Holzmann

Jim Lawless and Kathy Holzmann

Linda Olsen and Mike Nink

Linda Olsen and Mike Nink

There were multiple items available during the auction, including these paintings.

There were multiple items available during the auction, including these paintings.

For $40, the buyer could grab any of the wrapped up wines, which were valued between $24 and $65.

For $40, the buyer could grab any of the wrapped up wines, which were valued between $24 and $65.

Mark Scarmato, Janette Lettich and Richard Hinkle

Mark Scarmato, Janette Lettich and Richard Hinkle

Fred and Jan Butnett with Pat and Mario Felicini

Fred and Jan Butnett with Pat and Mario Felicini

Mike and Nina Krajewski with Nigel and Nathalie Mould

Mike and Nina Krajewski with Nigel and Nathalie Mould

Melissa DuBois, Mary DuBois and Marguerite Petit

Melissa DuBois, Mary DuBois and Marguerite Petit

Kathy and Mike Roberts

Kathy and Mike Roberts

Sandra Kegg and David Smith

Sandra Kegg and David Smith

Vilma Vega and James Etheridge

Vilma Vega and James Etheridge

Giraeme and Dina Malloch

Giraeme and Dina Malloch

The signature drink of the night was popular among the ladies.

The signature drink of the night was popular among the ladies.

Marilyn Maleckas, Maryanne Dillon and Peggy Allard

Marilyn Maleckas, Maryanne Dillon and Peggy Allard

Donna and Hunt Smith

Donna and Hunt Smith

Luis Gutierrez, Silvia Suarez, Father Celestino Gutierrez and Marybel Gutierrez

Luis Gutierrez, Silvia Suarez, Father Celestino Gutierrez and Marybel Gutierrez

Ellie Gooch divides raffle tickets and places them in the jar.

Ellie Gooch divides raffle tickets and places them in the jar.

Kathy Sever, Esther Cook, Dee Tornillo and Joe Sever

Kathy Sever, Esther Cook, Dee Tornillo and Joe Sever

Chairwoman Terri Maze, Father Fausto Stampiglia, Colleen McMenamin and Father Patrick Wilson

Chairwoman Terri Maze, Father Fausto Stampiglia, Colleen McMenamin and Father Patrick Wilson

Regina Menda and Tyler Stall

Regina Menda and Tyler Stall

The Mardi Gras Madness Gala was hosted on Feb. 10 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Gorgeous gowns, peacock feathers and guests in masks adorned Michael's On East for the Catholic Charities Mardi Gras Madness Gala on Feb. 10.

Guests mingled during cocktail hour to drinks, including the night's signature cocktail. There were also a silent auction, raffle drawings and a Fat Tuesday Wine Pull. For $40, the buyer could grab any of the wrapped up wines, which were valued between $24 and $65.

Proceeds from the night went to Bethesda House, a program of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice Inc. which provides support services for individuals living with the HIV/AIDS disease.

