Catholic Charities goes mad for Mardi Gras

Gorgeous gowns, peacock feathers and guests in masks adorned Michael's On East for the Catholic Charities Mardi Gras Madness Gala on Feb. 10.

Guests mingled during cocktail hour to drinks, including the night's signature cocktail. There were also a silent auction, raffle drawings and a Fat Tuesday Wine Pull. For $40, the buyer could grab any of the wrapped up wines, which were valued between $24 and $65.

Proceeds from the night went to Bethesda House, a program of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice Inc. which provides support services for individuals living with the HIV/AIDS disease.