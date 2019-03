Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Bethesda House celebrated in green, purple and gold for Mardi Gras March 2 at Michael's On East.

The evening included a cocktail hour, live auction, paddle raise and chance raffle. Proceeds from the evening went to the Bethesda House at Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, which helps people living with HIV and AIDS.

DJ Jeff Fortin ended the night with getting guests dancing on the dance floor.