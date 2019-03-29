 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Executive Director Jackie Ott Jaakola and Chairwoman Alexis Meininguas

Cat Depot meows for Mardi Gras

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Executive Director Jackie Ott Jaakola and Chairwoman Alexis Meininguas

Buy this Photo
Adoptable kitten George.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Adoptable kitten George.

Buy this Photo
Ken Slavin, Rochelle Nigri and Art Killian

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Ken Slavin, Rochelle Nigri and Art Killian

Buy this Photo
Lynn Epartington gets whiskers painted Suzy Kalin.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Lynn Epartington gets whiskers painted Suzy Kalin.

Buy this Photo
Kristina and Jessica Babcock with adoptable kittens Mrs. Brill and Bert

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Kristina and Jessica Babcock with adoptable kittens Mrs. Brill and Bert

Buy this Photo
Cat items for people and cats were available in the silent auction.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Cat items for people and cats were available in the silent auction.

Buy this Photo
The Circus Arts Conservatory performed after dinner.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

The Circus Arts Conservatory performed after dinner.

Buy this Photo
Tricia Settlecase and Kirk Fallin

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Tricia Settlecase and Kirk Fallin

Buy this Photo
Lyam Langley and Ken Smith played music throughout cocktail hour in their band Gumbo Boogie Band.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Lyam Langley and Ken Smith played music throughout cocktail hour in their band Gumbo Boogie Band.

Buy this Photo
Amy Tuten and Pam Foster

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Amy Tuten and Pam Foster

Buy this Photo
Allison Gregory and Peter Offringa

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Allison Gregory and Peter Offringa

Buy this Photo
Brinton Smith and Mellonie Smicklas

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Brinton Smith and Mellonie Smicklas

Buy this Photo
Cat items for people and cats were available in the silent auction.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Cat items for people and cats were available in the silent auction.

Buy this Photo
The Hyatt Regency Sarasota hosted Cat Depot's annual gala.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

The Hyatt Regency Sarasota hosted Cat Depot's annual gala.

Buy this Photo
Each guest received traditional Mardi Gras gear at their place setting,

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Each guest received traditional Mardi Gras gear at their place setting,

Buy this Photo
The centerpieces were themed to the evening.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

The centerpieces were themed to the evening.

Buy this Photo
Paulette Parent

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Paulette Parent

Buy this Photo
Jack and Dee Boenau

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Jack and Dee Boenau

Buy this Photo
Dee Boenau shows off her cat leggings.

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Dee Boenau shows off her cat leggings.

Buy this Photo
Tara Green, Cali and Brigette Wells

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019 |

Tara Green, Cali and Brigette Wells

Buy this Photo
Share
Meow Masquerade was hosted March 29 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Cat lovers had a catitude for gratitude March 29 at The Hyatt Regency Sarasota. 

Cat Depot hosted its annual gala, where cat people gathered to celebrate the past year of Cat Depot. Last year, 1,400 cats were adopted from the shelter and 6,000 cats went to the shelter's veterinary care clinic, the Rose Durham Cat Care Clinic.

The annual gala was themed to Mardi Gras, with greens, purples and golds decorating the ballroom of The Hyatt Regency Sarasota. Special guests Cali and Petunia were there for photo opportunities, as well as meet and greets with adoptable Cat Depot kittens. For those willing to "go full cat," Pixie Painting was there to face paint masks and whiskers on guests. For music, the lively Gumbo Boogie Band walked around with down-home instruments. 

After the cocktail hour, guests were seated in the ballroom for dinner and performances by the Circus Arts Conservatory. Dessert followed, and guests were able to find out who won the raffle drawing and silent auction items, while DJ Jay played music to end the evening. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement