Cat Depot meows for Mardi Gras

Cat lovers had a catitude for gratitude March 29 at The Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Cat Depot hosted its annual gala, where cat people gathered to celebrate the past year of Cat Depot. Last year, 1,400 cats were adopted from the shelter and 6,000 cats went to the shelter's veterinary care clinic, the Rose Durham Cat Care Clinic.

The annual gala was themed to Mardi Gras, with greens, purples and golds decorating the ballroom of The Hyatt Regency Sarasota. Special guests Cali and Petunia were there for photo opportunities, as well as meet and greets with adoptable Cat Depot kittens. For those willing to "go full cat," Pixie Painting was there to face paint masks and whiskers on guests. For music, the lively Gumbo Boogie Band walked around with down-home instruments.

After the cocktail hour, guests were seated in the ballroom for dinner and performances by the Circus Arts Conservatory. Dessert followed, and guests were able to find out who won the raffle drawing and silent auction items, while DJ Jay played music to end the evening.