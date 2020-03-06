 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Executive Director Jackie Ott Jaakola and Alexis Meininghaus

Cat Depot brings cats to water at Whiskers and Waves fundraiser

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Executive Director Jackie Ott Jaakola and Alexis Meininghaus

Buy this Photo
Randolph Locke, Ken Slavin and Carol Sparrow

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Randolph Locke, Ken Slavin and Carol Sparrow

Buy this Photo
A number of adoptable kitties were at the function.

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

A number of adoptable kitties were at the function.

Buy this Photo
A number of adoptable kitties were at the function.

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

A number of adoptable kitties were at the function.

Buy this Photo
Randolph Locke, Linda Slavin and Carol Sparrow

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Randolph Locke, Linda Slavin and Carol Sparrow

Buy this Photo
Executive Director Jackie Ott Jaakola and Alexis Meininghaus

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Executive Director Jackie Ott Jaakola and Alexis Meininghaus

Buy this Photo
Melanie Postell, Ashley Sweeney, Andee Ondina and Angeline Pantazis

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Melanie Postell, Ashley Sweeney, Andee Ondina and Angeline Pantazis

Buy this Photo
Betty Intagliata, Morgan Gerhart, Pat Armstrong and Lisa Intagliata

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Betty Intagliata, Morgan Gerhart, Pat Armstrong and Lisa Intagliata

Buy this Photo
A number of adoptable kitties were at the function.

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

A number of adoptable kitties were at the function.

Buy this Photo
Kristin and Mitch Helmuth

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Kristin and Mitch Helmuth

Buy this Photo
David and Stacey Crawford with Morgan Wenget and Ella Lewis

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

David and Stacey Crawford with Morgan Wenget and Ella Lewis

Buy this Photo
Bruce Bohanon and Mary Ziegler

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Bruce Bohanon and Mary Ziegler

Buy this Photo
The event had adoptable kittens.

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

The event had adoptable kittens.

Buy this Photo
Chris Menelaou with Kevin and Katie Lytle

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Chris Menelaou with Kevin and Katie Lytle

Buy this Photo
Kirsten Sponseller, David Meiers and Kaye Warr

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Kirsten Sponseller, David Meiers and Kaye Warr

Buy this Photo
Merill Kaegi and Lynn Chancer

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Merill Kaegi and Lynn Chancer

Buy this Photo
Wendy Kaplan and special guest Gregory Castle

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Wendy Kaplan and special guest Gregory Castle

Buy this Photo
Lynsey Davis and Terry Snider

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Lynsey Davis and Terry Snider

Buy this Photo
Greg Campbell and Karissa Seeberger

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Greg Campbell and Karissa Seeberger

Buy this Photo
Cali and Lupe Barajas

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Cali and Lupe Barajas

Buy this Photo
Jared and Angelique Chromy

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Jared and Angelique Chromy

Buy this Photo
Mark Smith, Jessika Ward

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Mark Smith, Jessika Ward

Buy this Photo
Mary Jo Heider and Sara Tew

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Mary Jo Heider and Sara Tew

Buy this Photo
Tom Waters, Page Knoebbel and Mike Giblin

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Tom Waters, Page Knoebbel and Mike Giblin

Buy this Photo
Howard Kurzman and Lee Lee Meyer

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Howard Kurzman and Lee Lee Meyer

Buy this Photo
Brent Greeno and his good ape friends

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 |

Brent Greeno and his good ape friends

Buy this Photo
Share
The annual fundraiser was held March 6 at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Mixing cats and water is usually a disaster. But that wasn't the case during Cat Depot's Whiskers and Waves fundraiser March 6 at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

Hundreds of guests enjoyed a night at the aquarium where they mingled over drinks, take photos with cat mascots, looked at the center's aquatic life and, of course, met a few adoptable kittens held by volunteers. Guests heard words from event chair Alexis Meininghaus and Cat Depot Executive Director Jackie Ott Jaakola before having dinner where special guest Gregory Castle, President Emeritus and co-founder of Best Friends Animal Society, was honored. Cat Depot connected 1,300 cats to their forever homes in 2019 and looks to raise than number in 2020.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement