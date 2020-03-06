The annual fundraiser was held March 6 at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.
Mixing cats and water is usually a disaster. But that wasn't the case during Cat Depot's Whiskers and Waves fundraiser March 6 at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.
Hundreds of guests enjoyed a night at the aquarium where they mingled over drinks, take photos with cat mascots, looked at the center's aquatic life and, of course, met a few adoptable kittens held by volunteers. Guests heard words from event chair Alexis Meininghaus and Cat Depot Executive Director Jackie Ott Jaakola before having dinner where special guest Gregory Castle, President Emeritus and co-founder of Best Friends Animal Society, was honored. Cat Depot connected 1,300 cats to their forever homes in 2019 and looks to raise than number in 2020.