Casey Key sale closes for more than $9 million

A nearly three-acre property on the north end of Casey Key is the most-recent luxury sale in a neighborhood known for some of the region’s highest-priced real estate deals.

The estate at 1588 N. Casey Key Road, which includes a main house and a guest house on 2.67 gulf-front acres, sold for $9.25 million. The sale has not yet been recorded on the county clerk of courts website.

The sale was handled by Roger Pettingell, the top-producing affiliated agent with Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida who works from the company’s Longboat Key office. The buyer was represented by Olga Smith of Imperial Property Group LLC.

Sarasota real estate Curious about the market in the Sarasota area? The Observer publishes weekly lists of the top sellers in the area. In Sarasota, Siesta Key, Palmer Ranch, Nokomis, Casey Key and other areas, click here. In Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key and Bird Key, click here. In Lakewood Ranch, click here.

The main house includes four bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths and about 6,300 square feet. The adjoining 1,400-square foot guest house includes a pair of bedroom suites.

Between the two is a saltwater swimming pool and raised spa. The property is on the northernmost end of Casey Key, across Little Sarasota Bay from Marie Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point.

“The classic design and impeccable finishes throughout this residence are one-of-a-kind,’’ Pettingell said in a released statement. “It’s this combination of high-quality construction, exclusivity and access to the pristine gulf shores that continues to attract buyers to our coastal luxury market.”

County property records indicate the home last sold in 2009 for $9.9 million.

Since March, Casey Key has consistently been the home to top-selling properties, including the highest priced sale in 2021, a deal that equaled the $16.5 million sale of Serenissima on Longboat Key in 2020.

In July, an estate at 712 N. Casey Key Road was listed for $20 million. The eight-bedroom, 10 bath home covers more than 13,000 square feet on about 2.3 acres and it's still on the market.

Sold since since March,

A home at 316 N. Casey Key Road sold for $7 million

A home at 502 S. Casey Key Road sold for $4.4 million

A home at 13 N. Casey Key Road sold for $7.5 million

A two-property deal at 1900 Casey Key Road sold for $16.5 million, the highest price of 2021 and equal to the highest-price ever for a residence in Sarasota-Manatee.

A home at 2905 Casey Key Road sold for $6.49 million.

A home at 814 N. Casey Key Road sold for $6.25 million.

The Coldwell Banker office on Longboat Key in July surpassed $1 billion in sales volume, a mark it took all of 2020 to reach. The office has ranked as the No. 1 real estate office in the region for the past three years, per Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data, the company said.