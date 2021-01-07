Longboat Key-based Roger Pettingell is again Manatee and Sarasota counties’ top real estate agent in terms of the value of total sales volume.

Stellar MLS data shows the Coldwell Banker Realty agent has topped the list of agents for the 11th year in Manatee and Sarasota County. Pettingell finished 2020 with about $175,567,000 in closed sales.

The top 20 Realtors The top-20 real estate agents in Sarasota and Manatee counties by total closed sales volume in 2020 as a selling agent or a listing agent. Homes sold in parentheses. 1. Roger Pettingell (104) $175.6 million 2. Jason Sato (107) $153.9 million 3. Judy Kepecz-Hays (92) $125.3 million 4. Joel Schemmel (68) $100.3 million 5. Ryan Ackerman (58) $91.2 million 6. Lisa Morris (64) $85.9 million 7. Molly Whalen (221) $84 million 8. Steve Abbe (102) $83.2 million 9. Peter Laughlin (61) $80.8 million 10. Toni Zarghami (198) $78.1 million 11. Jim Soda (96) $65.97 million 12. Reid Murphy (38) $64.92 million 13. Moe Mossa (205) $62.5 million 14. Bruce Myer (66) $60.6 million 15. Judie Berger (41) $59.488 million 16. Holly Pascarella (83) $59.487 million 17. Jay Travis (72) $52.1 million 18. Kim Ogilvie (28) $51.8 million 19. Ryan Skrzykowski (91) $51 million 20. Lynn Koy (58) $50.9 million

Another $30 million is pending, according to a Coldwell Banker Realty news release.

“The strength and stability of the local luxury real estate market is truly remarkable and is reflected in what has been the best year in my career,” Pettingell said in the release. “The pandemic caused a seismic shift to my clients’ priorities, work arrangements and desire for more space, and we’ve seen tremendous migration from the Northeast and Midwest.”

The total breaks Pettingell’s previous record of more than $117 million in closed sales in 2019. The previous record before that was when Pettingell closed $106 million in 2018.

In 2020, the average sale price on a property Pettingell helped sell was $1,688,000.

“Sarasota and Manatee counties continue to attract the affluent buyer due to a variety of factors, including Florida’s gorgeous year-round weather and lack of state income tax,” Pettingell said.

Pettingell has worked in real estate sales for 38 years.

In 2020, Coldwell Banker Realty’s Longboat Key Office had more than $1 billion in closed real estate sales. It marks the third year in a row the brokerage ranked first in the region.

Anna Maria Island-based Jason Sato ranked second in 2020 among Manatee County- and Sarasota County-based Realtors with $153,866,000 in closed sales.

Last year, Longboat Key saw the two most expensive single-family home sales in the history of Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Longboat Key’s Serenissima estate – “most serene” in Italian – at 845 Longboat Club Road sold for $16.5 million in November 2020.

It broke the previous July 2020 record of $13,000,001 set for the sale of the home at 6021 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Several Realtors told the Observer in November that Longboat Key's lower housing inventory contributed to driving up sales prices.