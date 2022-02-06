A home on Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. William Norman III and Carol Billman, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1300 Casey Key Road to 1300 Casey Key LLC for $3.3 million. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 1989.

SARASOTA

Weber

Ross Louis Mercier, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 940 Caloosa Drive to Fred Michael Gerigery, of Douglas, Michigan, for $1,175,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,700 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2009.

Top Sales in the Area SARASOTA: $1.63 million Golden Gate Point Thomas Johnson III and Emma Kathryn Johnson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 633 Golden Gate Point to LV7 Investments LLC, Ardent Portfolio LLC, Seetharamayya Nekkanti and Mahesh Jasty, of Sarasota, for $1.63 million. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,643 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2018. SIESTA KEY: $2.225 million Siesta on the Rocks Francis and Christy Naselli, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 3 condominium at 1025 Crescent St. to Alicia Logeman, of Cincinnati, for $2,225,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,349 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.55 million in 2020. PALMER RANCH: $990,000 Hammock Preserve Barbara Ann Vance and Timothy Robert Smith, of Grantham, New Hampshire, sold their home at 12403 Marsh Pointe Road to Bruce Laishley and Jane Mascola, of Sarasota, for $990,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,697 square feet of living area. It sold for $730,600 in 2020. OSPREY: $980,000 Oaks II Barbara Nahrgang-Kaz and Diccon Masterman, of Pietrasanta, Italy, sold their home at 370 Mac Ewen Drive to Paul and Sarah Alexander, of Lakewood Ranch, for $980,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,880 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 2017.

Bay Plaza

David Michael Rizzo and Jennifer Lynn Rizzo, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Michael and Paula Schneiderman, of Sarasota, for $975,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,042 square feet of living area. It sold for $940,000 in 2017.

Pine Shores Estates

Allison Zajda sold her home at 6244 Crestwood Ave. to Elizabeth Mary Harbison and Suleyman Omar Saleem, of Sarasota, for $925,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,941 square feet of living area. It sold for $322,500 in 2017.

Hudson Landings

Paul Hennekes and Elizabeth Shockey Waddle sold their Unit 858 condominium at 858 Hudson Ave. to Brandon Taaffe, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,453 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2011.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Salvatore and Rozelle Corda, of Purchase, New York, sold their home at 5846 Cavano Drive to Margaret Mulvihill, trustee, of Sarasota, for $710,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,886 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,600 in 2014.

The Royal St. Andrew

Shahriar and Nicole Shahida, of Scarsdale, New York, sold their Unit 304 condominium at 555 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Umberto Salustri and Graziella Toti, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,252 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2002.

Pier 550

Jannice Lamm and Daniel LaDuke, of Ludington, Michigan, sold their Unit 4 condominium at 522 Golden Gate Point to William Joseph Ford, of Winter Springs, for $660,000. Built in 1948, it has one bedroom, one bath and 563 square feet of living area. It sold for $67,000 in 1984.

South Gate

Philip and Monalisa Wheeler sold their home at 3403 Jaffa Drive to Henrik Janum and Meredith Hansen, of Camano, Washington, for $635,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,979 square feet of living area. It sold for $198,000 in 2009.

Fannie Mae sold the home at 3441 Fairview Drive to Laura Calleia, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It sold for $111,000 in 1998.

Kerry and Georgia Reisinger, of Lemoyne, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 2419 Hamlin Lane to Tara Lamb and William Shaddy, of Sarasota, for $400,400. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,480 square feet of living area. It sold for $179,500 in 2013.

South Gate Manor

1st Street Realty LLC sold the home at 3357 Bougainvillea St. to Jeffrey Despreaux, of Hackettstown, New Jersey, for $600,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,842 square feet of living area. It sold for $301,000 in 2021.

Renaissance

Rimma Yurik and Aline Yurik, of Weston, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 1203 condominium at 750 M. Tamiami Trail to Mark Peter Barulich and Linda Maureen Barulich, of Mansfield, Texas, for $588,000. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one bath and 970 square feet of living area. It sold for $311,000 in 2010.

Seminole Park

Bryce and Constantina Hurley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 641 45th St. to Raffaele and Christina Mori and Hillary Bourdrez, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,824 square feet of living area. It sold for $236,600 in 2014.

Wren’s

Kathleen Keip, of Vernon, sold her home at 1816 Bayonne St. to Anatoliy and Olga Altukhova, of Vancouver, Washington, for $465,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,313 square feet of living area. It sold for $63,000 in 2016.

Village Green Club Estates

Carol Lynn Bowser, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3358 Spring Mill Circle to Jason Mashke, of Sarasota, for $462,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,789 square feet of living area. It sold for $258,000 in 2014.

Gulf Gate

Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC sold the home at 6902 Antigua Place to Heike Gastmann Wells and Richard Jackson Wells, of Sarasota, for $449,900. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $382,000 in 2021.

SIESTA KEY

The Terrace

Judy Galloway and Peter Harris, trustees, sold the Unit 11 condominium at 5400 Ocean Blvd. to Fremen LLC for $2.15 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,907 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.5 million in 2004.

Harmony

Benjamin Allison, of New York City, sold his home at 506 Treasure Boat Way to Craig Fountain and Amber Fountain, trustees, of Traverse City, Michigan, for $1.6 million. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,930 square feet of living area. It sold for $53,400 in 1972.

Siesta’s Bayside

Ernest and Jennifer Geballe, of Longmont, Colorado, sold their home at 659 Tropical Circle to Alan Walts and Elisa Walts, trustees, of Moultonborough, New Hampshire, for $1.4 million. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,958 square feet of living area. It sold for $860,000 in 2018.

Point of Rocks

Kevin and Jeanne Kane sold their home at 7133 Point of Rocks Circle to Stacey Siegel and Ondrej Zouhar, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,480 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2011.

Peppertree Bay

Robert Burgess, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 701AA condominium at 1055 W. Peppertree Drive to Jeanne Zychinski, trustee, of St. Louis, for $1,185,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,105 square feet of living area. It sold for $177,500 in 1989.

Siesta Harbor

1325 Portofino LLC sold the Unit PH-H condominium at 1325 S. Portofino Drive to Jennifer Karsten, of Sarasota, for $900,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,513 square feet of living area. It sold for $164,000 in 1991.

Crescent Royale

Robert Marshall and Hedy Lukas sold their Unit 207 condominium at 797 Beach Road to Ronald Guertin and Barbara Guertin, trustees, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, for $789,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,179 square feet of living area. It sold for $468,000 in 2003.

Beachway Apartments

Thomas and Nicole Ross, of Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Jay and Karen Harwood, of Mishawaka, Indiana, sold their Unit O-1 condominium at 5600 Beach Way Drive to Timothy Eric Brand and Sarah Breneman Brand, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,259 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2016.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Linda Ash and David Bryan, of Memphis, Tennessee, sold their home at 4913 Sabal Lake Circle to Carrie Berkovich, trustee, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,677 square feet of living area. It sold for $572,500 in 2018.

Bassam Edlebi and Randa Safadi-Edlebi, of Tuckahoe, New York, sold their home at 4779 Watermark Lane to Bradley Loren Burt and Tania Deanne Mishler-Burt, of Sarasota, for $780,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,561 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2018.

Stonebridge

Tamara and Simon Osborn, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7555 Ridge Road to Laura and James Heald, of Sarasota, for $835,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,429 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2014.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5326 Cicerone St. to Mark Jaeger and Susan Jaeger, trustee, of Sarasota, for $728,300. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,349 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5347 Cicerone St. to Harriet Selbin Cohen, of Sarasota, for $536,800. Built in 2021, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,918 square feet of living area.

Sandhill Preserve

Barry and Selma Abeshaus, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5930 Caspian Tern Drive to Kimberly Blair Kershbaum, of Sarasota, for $614,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,100 square feet of living area. It sold for $479,900 in 2016.

Villagewalk

Arthur and Barbara Sheridan, of Nokomis, sold their home at 7557 Pesaro Drive to Joseph and Catherine Puthoff, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2021.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

David Robinson and Anne Romano Robinson, of Cumberland, Maine, sold their home at 8332 Canary Palm Court to Jennifer Varallo, of Sarasota, for $442,500. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,650 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2014.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento South

John and Catherine Rodenburg sold their home at 1800 Bayshore Road to Stephen Anthony Cook and Jennifer Michelle Mulz Cook, of Nokomis, for $769,500. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2018.