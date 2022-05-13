 Skip to main content
Alexander Kaiser-Andrade, Laurent Barbier and Tyler Calka

Cardinal Mooney students graduate at Van Wezel

Drew Marra, Tayven Clark, Luke Labriola, Jackson Hays and Paddy Hebda

Brigid Rowan, Anna Nayder and McKenzie Baird

Valedictorian Hallie Monserez and salutatorian Peter Etz

Student government president Delaney Lento hugs teacher Sarah Gates.

Julia Iyew-Grassi, Devin LeClair and Millington Vestal

Commencement speaker Leah Roddenberry

Patrycja Piskorska and Jordyn Chessler

Gianna Coluzzi, Trinity Shipe and Hannah Orr

Ashley Geaglone, Grace Falkner, Collin McCracken and Peri LaBonte

Assistant principal Stefan Gates serves as Master of Ceremonies.

Leah Roddenberry delivers the commencement address.

Senior class president Jenna Santiago leads the invocation.

Matt Compa, Cooper Flerlage, Gage Hassler, Perla Pelegrin-Santos and Ella Schaefer of the Cardinal Mooney Musical Theatre sing the national anthem.

Stefan Gates and Leah Roddenberry pledge allegiance.

Salutatorian Peter Etz addresses the crowd.

Principal Ben Hopper welcomes graduates to receive their diploma.

Tayven Clark

Collin Eckert

Jordyn Golden

Chase Ferlise

Ashton Newsome

Wyatt Plattner

Kate Sundberg

David Violette

William Zerega

The graduation ceremony was held May 13.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

More than 100 Cardinal Mooney High School seniors celebrated their graduation at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on May 13. 

Proud parents filled the arts hall where they heard from assistant principal Stefan Gates, class president Jenna Santiago, salutatorian Peter Etz and valedictorian Hallie Monserez. Miss Florida 2021 and Cardinal Mooney graduate Leah Roddenberry delivered the commencement address.

The room was full of applause and cheers when the students received their diplomas from principal Ben Hopper. 

