Cardinal Mooney students graduate at Van Wezel

More than 100 Cardinal Mooney High School seniors celebrated their graduation at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on May 13.

Proud parents filled the arts hall where they heard from assistant principal Stefan Gates, class president Jenna Santiago, salutatorian Peter Etz and valedictorian Hallie Monserez. Miss Florida 2021 and Cardinal Mooney graduate Leah Roddenberry delivered the commencement address.

The room was full of applause and cheers when the students received their diplomas from principal Ben Hopper.