Jordyn Byrd, Anna Klemeyer and Mary Page go for a block.

Cardinal Mooney volleyball captures 3A title (update)

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 |

Madison Brown serves for Cardinal Mooney. She finished with 15 digs and an ace.

Jordyn Byrd and Anna Klemeyer read the opposing offense.

The Cardinal Mooney crowd brought a cutout of coach Chad Sutton's head to Fort Myers for the match.

Izabella Rae serves for the Cougars. She finished with a game-high 46 assists.

Madison Brown points out a Westminster strategy to her teammates.

The Cougars celebrate after winning a point.

Mary Page soars for a crushing shot.

Izabella Rae sets up her teammates for an easy kill attempt.

Mary Page readies to serve. She finished with nine kills and 18 digs.

Sophia Hritz launches for a kill attempt. She finished with eight kills and 22 digs.

Ashley "Skye" Ekes taps a ball over the net. Ekes had a team-high 19 kills.

Jordyn Byrd and Ashley "Skye" Ekes jump for joy after winning the second set.

Ashley "Skye" Ekes eyes a kill attempt. Ekes had a team-high 19 kills.

Cougars coach Chad Sutton celebrates winning a point.

Izabella Rae sets up her teammates for an easy kill attempt.

Mary Page and Anna Klemeyer prepare to leap for a block attempt. The Cougars had 14 total blocks in the match.

Kara Klemeyer serves for Cardinal Mooney. She finished with 13 digs and an ace.

Sophia Hritz gets late instructions from coach Chad Sutton.

Jordyn Byrd turns back a Westminster kill attempt. She finished with eight kills and four blocks.

The Cougars fall to the floor in joy after securing the state title against Westminster Christian.

The Cougars come together after securing the state title against Westminster Christian.

Sophia Hritz and Anna Klemeyer, both seniors, let the emotions flow after winning the state title.

The Cougars embrace each other after winning the state title.

Cardinal Mooney comes together for a final postgame huddle after winning the state championship.

Madison Brown wipes joyous tears from her face.

Jordyn Byrd, Ashley "Skye" Ekes and Kara Klemeyer talk about the victory while waiting for their gold medals.

Cougars coach Chad Sutton hugs Cardinal Mooney principal Ben Hopper after the victory.

The Cougars show off their state championship trophy.

The Cougars hop into the student section to celebrate with their fans.

The Cougars were on the brink of defeat. Then, they dug deep.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Redemption complete.

A year after falling in the fifth set of the state championship game, the Cardinal Mooney volleyball team took Westminster Christian to the limit after appearing to be headed toward defeat. In the winner-take-all fifth set, the Cougars found the strength they knew they had all along, and defeated the Warriors 15-12 to take the match 3-2.

The Cardinal Mooney Cougars are the 2019 Class 3A champions.

"It's just a feeling of awe," senior Anna Klemeyer said. "Obviously, that did not always go the way we wanted it to [go]. We had a tough time at the beginning of the match. I'm so proud of my team. To finally get it after last year and this whole year, to finally have the recognition we worked so hard for, we're all just trying to figure out what to do. (Laughs.) We got it. It's pure satisfaction and awesome."

Down two sets to one at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, it appeared that Cardinal Mooney was headed for heartbreak yet again. The Cougars trailed 10-2, and Klemeyer admitted the team had allowed doubt to creep into its mind. But a pep talk from Sutton changed everything.

"You always have two conversations in your head," Sutton said. "One is positive and one is negative. We didn't start that set the way we wanted. When we came out of our timeout, we said 'We are not going to be denied.' On the court, we kept saying, 'Not today. Not today.' You have to have an attitude of refusing to lose. We are not doing this again.

"(Sophia) Hritz started it off. She took a big swing down 10-2, down the line, and then 'Skye' (Ashley Ekes) went off. You feed each other positive fuel. You kick the negative stuff away and focus on the job you have to get done. Man, they could have climbed any mountain today after that. They are so impressive. I am so proud of them. It was an all-in effort. Truly amazing."

The fifth set, too, found the Cougars in hot water. They took an early lead at 5-2 before Westminster charged ahead. At 9-6, things looked dicey. But another timeout allowed the Cougars to make a decision: They simply refused to lose.

"We flipped the switch," Klemeyer said. "We decided then and there that they were not going to take this from us. They were not going to deny us when we have been working so hard for this."

Denied, the Cougars were not.

Ekes led the team with 19 kills and added 10 blocks. Izabella Rae had a game-high 46 assists. Sophia Hritz had a game-high 22 digs. The Cougars made 29 total errors to Westminster's 38.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

