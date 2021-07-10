 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's Ella Hoy enjoys seeing her 7-year-old son Enzo Hoy and husband, Matt Hoy, who are car fanatics marvel over the various cars at Coffee and Cars.

Car enthusiasts see vintage to new cars at Sarasota's Coffee and Cars

Saturday, Jul. 10, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Tom Balistreri shares his 1965 Corvette that he's owned since 1983. Balistreri says driving the car "makes you feel special."

Heritage Harbour's Rick Leonard participates in a car show for the first time showcasing his 2010 limited edition Mopar 10 Challenger.

Lakewood Ranch Robin and Rick Brown enjoy Coffee and Cars. Rick Brown says he's been going to car shows for 50 years.

Dozens of cars line up to be viewed at the Coffee and Cars show.

Sarasota's Karly Nasby tries to find a Hudson Hornet with her son, Hudson Nasby, and husband, Kyle Nasby.

People were able to see a variety of classic cars.

Sarasota's John and Linda Cherry show off their modified 55 Chevy.

North Port's Eric Thomas and his 8-year-old daughter Sage love seeing the variety of cars. They liked seeing a Ferrari next to a 1985 RX7.

Bradenton's Danny Hampton cleans his Audi TTS before putting it on display.

Fans of NBC's "The Office" get a kick out of seeing a car empowering people to vote for Michael Scott, one of the show's leading characters, for president.

Cars from different decades are on display at Sarasota's Coffee and Cars.

Sarasota's Jae Honda shows off the work he's done on his 1974 Super Beetle. The car doesn't have paint on it, which is why it has a metallic color. Honda used pieces of a refrigerator, his fence and pallet boards to modify his car.

Palmetto's Luis Salazar, who is 6, loves cars. He attended Coffee and Cars with his mother, Ivonne Hernandez, and 1-year-old brother Noah Salazar. Luis Salazar's dream car is a Ford GT.

Sarasota's Dion Souza shows off his 1965 Cobra Backdraft, which he bought almost four weeks ago.

Sarasota's Chip Haberkan listens to Siesta Key's Joe Rossi talk about his car, which he built on his own. It took Rossi two years to build his car.

Sarasota's Jeff and Lori Vyhnalek spend time looking at old cars in the show.

Dozens of cars are on display at the University Town Center's Coffee and Cars.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Matt Hoy, who is a car fanatic, used Sarasota's Coffee and Cars at University Town Center July 10 to see what type of car he might want to buy in the future.

While going down the rows of cars, he looked at each one carefully.

"(The car show) is incredible," Hoy said. "It's good hearing people's stories on how they got their cars and what they did to them."

Hoy's 7-year-old son, Enzo, was able to learn more about the different cars as well. Enzo Hoy had the chance to sit in Sarasota's Joe Noah's Ferrari 458 Speciale. 

"This is so cool," Enzo Hoy said.

Heritage Harbour's Rick Leonard showed off his limited edition 2010 Mopar 10 Challenger. Coffee and Cars was Leonard's first time participating in a car show. He said he loved seeing the variety of cars on display.

"I like seeing all the cars," Leonard said. "It's great to have this big turnout. It's nice when you have this many cars to come and see."

 

