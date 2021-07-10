Car enthusiasts see vintage to new cars at Sarasota's Coffee and Cars

Lakewood Ranch's Matt Hoy, who is a car fanatic, used Sarasota's Coffee and Cars at University Town Center July 10 to see what type of car he might want to buy in the future.

While going down the rows of cars, he looked at each one carefully.

"(The car show) is incredible," Hoy said. "It's good hearing people's stories on how they got their cars and what they did to them."

Hoy's 7-year-old son, Enzo, was able to learn more about the different cars as well. Enzo Hoy had the chance to sit in Sarasota's Joe Noah's Ferrari 458 Speciale.

"This is so cool," Enzo Hoy said.

Heritage Harbour's Rick Leonard showed off his limited edition 2010 Mopar 10 Challenger. Coffee and Cars was Leonard's first time participating in a car show. He said he loved seeing the variety of cars on display.

"I like seeing all the cars," Leonard said. "It's great to have this big turnout. It's nice when you have this many cars to come and see."