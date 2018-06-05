 Skip to main content
Avery Winslow steers her sailboat around Sarasota Bay.

Campers set sail on Sarasota Bay

Avery Winslow steers her sailboat around Sarasota Bay.

Desmond Hunters is all smiles as he sets sail.

Desmond Hunters is all smiles as he sets sail.

Cason Fragioni is all smiles as he sets sail on Sarasota Bay.

Cason Fragioni is all smiles as he sets sail on Sarasota Bay.

Sarasota Youth Sailing offers sailing camps at various different levels for all types of sailors.

Sarasota Youth Sailing offers sailing camps at various different levels for all types of sailors.

Mia Moxley steers her boat toward the John Ringling Causeway.

Mia Moxley steers her boat toward the John Ringling Causeway.

Phoebe Cobb focuses as she sails around Sarasota Bay.

Phoebe Cobb focuses as she sails around Sarasota Bay.

Grace Bailey and Anabella Canatesi

Grace Bailey and Anabella Canatesi

Ashley Bailey and Kate Kempton

Ashley Bailey and Kate Kempton

Abigail Cobb steers her boat toward the John Ringling Causeway.

Abigail Cobb steers her boat toward the John Ringling Causeway.

Alexa Daverio and Natalie Litke

Alexa Daverio and Natalie Litke

Meyer Sachs sails around Sarasota Bay.

Meyer Sachs sails around Sarasota Bay.

The Sarasota Youth Sailing campers are busy learning the ropes of the water sport as they kick off the second week of camp.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Sarasota Youth Sailing campers were busy learning the ropes of the water sport June 5.

Around 9:30 a.m., campers took to Sarasota Bay for a day on the water. Campers started from the Sarasota Sailing Squadron and headed in the direction of the John Ringling Causeway.

Coaches sailed around the campers, giving them tips such as sitting toward the middle of the boat and pushing the sail out a bit more. The campers ranged in ages from seven to 12.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

