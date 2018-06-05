Campers set sail on Sarasota Bay

Sarasota Youth Sailing campers were busy learning the ropes of the water sport June 5.

Around 9:30 a.m., campers took to Sarasota Bay for a day on the water. Campers started from the Sarasota Sailing Squadron and headed in the direction of the John Ringling Causeway.

Coaches sailed around the campers, giving them tips such as sitting toward the middle of the boat and pushing the sail out a bit more. The campers ranged in ages from seven to 12.



