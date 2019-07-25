Campers respond to call for superheroes at Dream Oaks Camp

Greyhawk Landing's Cameron Cody, 10, rested with his back on the cabin floor with his arms stretched wide.

He and fellow campers at Foundation for Dreams' Dream Oaks Camp were doing yoga — the perfect way to relax after lunch. He'd already had time to color a wooden boat, and other afternoon activities included a dance party.

They'd be fun, too, but he really liked playing on inflatables earlier that morning.

"I liked the waterslide," he said.

About 25 children elementary through high school attended Dream Oaks Camp's "Calling All Superheroes" themed camp July 22-26. Daily activities included arts and crafts, nature and sports.

Dream Oaks Camp, held at Foundation for Dreams' property at Camp Flying Eagle, is designed for children with special needs and chronic illnesses ages 7-17.