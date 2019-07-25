 Skip to main content
Counselor and Lakewood Ranch High School student Gabby Vazquez, supports Ema Offner as she the pair do yoga inside a cabin.

Campers respond to call for superheroes at Dream Oaks Camp

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019

Counselor and Lakewood Ranch High School student Gabby Vazquez, supports Ema Offner as she the pair do yoga inside a cabin.

Sarasota's Anabela Burns, 16, raises her hand to show sometimes she becomes angry. Yoga instructor Cheryl Albright then closes off breathing in one side of her nose to show campers breathing techniques to help them relax.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Sarasota's Anabela Burns, 16, raises her hand to show sometimes she becomes angry. Yoga instructor Cheryl Albright then closes off breathing in one side of her nose to show campers breathing techniques to help them relax.

Sarasota 11-year-old Emmalynn Roberts and 12-year-old Emma Andrews have been best friends since kindergarten. Emma introduces Emmalynn to counselor Emma Buchanan, a graduate of Braden River High School.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Sarasota 11-year-old Emmalynn Roberts and 12-year-old Emma Andrews have been best friends since kindergarten. Emma introduces Emmalynn to counselor Emma Buchanan, a graduate of Braden River High School.

Dylan Lindauer, behind, watches as 10-year-old Caelum Brown finishes coloring his wooden boat.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Dylan Lindauer, behind, watches as 10-year-old Caelum Brown finishes coloring his wooden boat.

Counselor Cailey Breske chuckles at an answer from her camper, Greyhawk Landing's Cameron Cody, 10, who is busy coloring his wooden boat.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Counselor Cailey Breske chuckles at an answer from her camper, Greyhawk Landing's Cameron Cody, 10, who is busy coloring his wooden boat.

East County's Max Mench and Sarasota's JJ Cavazos are ready for the superhero themed-week.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

East County's Max Mench and Sarasota's JJ Cavazos are ready for the superhero themed-week.

"I am Batman," JJ Cavazos, 11, repeats when asked about the superhero theme for camp.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

"I am Batman," JJ Cavazos, 11, repeats when asked about the superhero theme for camp.

Buffalo Creek Middle School student Zack Tompkins, 12, has fun dancing with counselor Abby Klaben. Dancing with a friend is more fun than solo dancing, he says.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Buffalo Creek Middle School student Zack Tompkins, 12, has fun dancing with counselor Abby Klaben. Dancing with a friend is more fun than solo dancing, he says.

Fourteen-year-old Briggs Rife, of Parrish, watches as counselor Tate Haverkamp advances his troops. Briggs used wooden building blocks and other pieces to create the group's own version of "Risk."

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Fourteen-year-old Briggs Rife, of Parrish, watches as counselor Tate Haverkamp advances his troops. Briggs used wooden building blocks and other pieces to create the group's own version of "Risk."

GreyHawk Landing's Luke Penker, 16, hunts for a snack while his friends play games.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

GreyHawk Landing's Luke Penker, 16, hunts for a snack while his friends play games.

East County's Vivaldi Polanco poses with counselor Aidan Mendel, a Lakewood Ranch High School student, at the pool. Photo courtesy of Devonte Ousley.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

East County's Vivaldi Polanco poses with counselor Aidan Mendel, a Lakewood Ranch High School student, at the pool. Photo courtesy of Devonte Ousley.

Briggs Rife got to spray a counselor with a hose as part of a morning water activity. Photo courtesy of Devonte Ousley.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Briggs Rife got to spray a counselor with a hose as part of a morning water activity. Photo courtesy of Devonte Ousley.

Sarasota's J'qwan Williams loves the inflatable water slide brought on campus for the day. Photo courtesy of Devonte Ousley.

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019 |

Sarasota's J'qwan Williams loves the inflatable water slide brought on campus for the day. Photo courtesy of Devonte Ousley.

Foundation for Dreams offers annual summer camp program in Manatee County.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Greyhawk Landing's Cameron Cody, 10, rested with his back on the cabin floor with his arms stretched wide. 

He and fellow campers at Foundation for Dreams' Dream Oaks Camp were doing yoga — the perfect way to relax after lunch. He'd already had time to color a wooden boat, and other afternoon activities included a dance party.

They'd be fun, too, but he really liked playing on inflatables earlier that morning.

"I liked the waterslide," he said.

About 25 children elementary through high school attended Dream Oaks Camp's "Calling All Superheroes" themed camp July 22-26. Daily activities included arts and crafts, nature and sports.

Dream Oaks Camp, held at Foundation for Dreams' property at Camp Flying Eagle, is designed for children with special needs and chronic illnesses ages 7-17.

