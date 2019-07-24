 Skip to main content
Parrish's Kamryn Gillen asks her horse, Perfection, if she's a good horse. Perfection nods for a treat.

Campers enjoy stable environment at Myakka farm

Parrish's Kamryn Gillen asks her horse, Perfection, if she's a good horse. Perfection nods for a treat.

Sarasota's Laurel Toale practices having her mini horse, Asher, jump a fence.

Sarasota's Laurel Toale practices having her mini horse, Asher, jump a fence.

The camp includes two donkeys, Monster (front) and Bruiser (behind).

The camp includes two donkeys, Monster (front) and Bruiser (behind).

Sailor likes to be near his mother, Perfection. The pair are groomed beside each other.

Sailor likes to be near his mother, Perfection. The pair are groomed beside each other.

GreyHawk Landing's Gianna Demino loves her snuggly foal, Sailor. She picked him because he'd be easier to handle than a larger mini horse.

GreyHawk Landing's Gianna Demino loves her snuggly foal, Sailor. She picked him because he'd be easier to handle than a larger mini horse.

Upcoming Nolan Middle School sixth-grader Riley Vankooten learns how to pick a horse's hoof from counselor Declan Hudson.

Upcoming Nolan Middle School sixth-grader Riley Vankooten learns how to pick a horse's hoof from counselor Declan Hudson.

Camper Laurel Toale braids the hair of her mini horse, Asher. She likes the wave it puts in his mane when she loosens the braid.

Camper Laurel Toale braids the hair of her mini horse, Asher. She likes the wave it puts in his mane when she loosens the braid.

Campers get Summer to put all four legs on a box. The trick is part of some mini horse competitions.

Campers get Summer to put all four legs on a box. The trick is part of some mini horse competitions.

Camp counselor Carly Lynch, an upcoming senior at Lakewood Ranch High School, sets the campers chores each day.

Camp counselor Carly Lynch, an upcoming senior at Lakewood Ranch High School, sets the campers chores each day.

Campers get to experience a variety of farm activities, including feeding the chickens.

Campers get to experience a variety of farm activities, including feeding the chickens.

Camper Hailey Watson prefers to put fresh shavings in the horse stalls, but says feeding the chickens is "OK."

Camper Hailey Watson prefers to put fresh shavings in the horse stalls, but says feeding the chickens is "OK."

Campers make a new craft, such as this horse made of biodegradable pots, each day.

Campers make a new craft, such as this horse made of biodegradable pots, each day.

Camp organizer Maureen Hudson shows campers the craft of the day — a picture frame made from popsicle sticks.

Camp organizer Maureen Hudson shows campers the craft of the day — a picture frame made from popsicle sticks.

Mini horses offer summer learning, fun for campers in Myakka.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

When it came time to "adopt" a miniature horse during the Hundred Oaks Farm's Mini Horse/Mini Donkey Camp in Myakka City, GreyHawk Landing’s Gianna Demino had no trouble picking.

She went right to Sailor, the 4-month-old colt.

“He’s a little difficult to handle, but when he gets to know you, he’s sweet,” she said as she groomed his back at the camp that ran from July 15-19. “Some of the other horses are a little stronger. I like that Sailor is little.”

Demino, a Willis Elementary student, joined seven other campers, ages 5-14, for the week at the Myakka City farm owned by Braden River High School technology teacher Maureen Hudson. Campers picked their mini horse or mini donkey for the week, learning to feed, groom and care for them, as well as lead them through an obstacle course. Children also enjoyed other activities such as feeding chickens and making farm-themed picture frames.

Hudson said many of the campers had not worked on a farm before.

“It’s a completely different type of work,” she said of mucking stalls and feeding animals. “They’re learning about farm life.”

