Campers enjoy stable environment at Myakka farm

When it came time to "adopt" a miniature horse during the Hundred Oaks Farm's Mini Horse/Mini Donkey Camp in Myakka City, GreyHawk Landing’s Gianna Demino had no trouble picking.

She went right to Sailor, the 4-month-old colt.

“He’s a little difficult to handle, but when he gets to know you, he’s sweet,” she said as she groomed his back at the camp that ran from July 15-19. “Some of the other horses are a little stronger. I like that Sailor is little.”

Demino, a Willis Elementary student, joined seven other campers, ages 5-14, for the week at the Myakka City farm owned by Braden River High School technology teacher Maureen Hudson. Campers picked their mini horse or mini donkey for the week, learning to feed, groom and care for them, as well as lead them through an obstacle course. Children also enjoyed other activities such as feeding chickens and making farm-themed picture frames.

Hudson said many of the campers had not worked on a farm before.

“It’s a completely different type of work,” she said of mucking stalls and feeding animals. “They’re learning about farm life.”