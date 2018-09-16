 Skip to main content
It might have been hot at Camp Honi Hanta but Parrish's Emma Bentley, 5, Cara Bentley and Avery Bentley, 2, cooled off with a snow cone

Camp fires up Scouts in Manatee County

It might have been hot at Camp Honi Hanta but Parrish's Emma Bentley, 5, Cara Bentley and Avery Bentley, 2, cooled off with a snow cone

Bradenton's Alice Beaty of Troop 60, and Piper LeBretton of Troop 379), enjoy the Painting with a Twist booth.

Bradenton's Alice Beaty of Troop 60, and Piper LeBretton of Troop 379), enjoy the Painting with a Twist booth.

Osprey's Abigail James, 4, says she isn't old enough to join Girl Scouts, but she will soon.

Osprey's Abigail James, 4, says she isn't old enough to join Girl Scouts, but she will soon.

Palmetto's Ava Gavia, an 8-year-old Brownie, is following in the footsteps of her mom, Kelly Svec, who used to attend Camp Honi Hanta as a Girl Scout.

Palmetto's Ava Gavia, an 8-year-old Brownie, is following in the footsteps of her mom, Kelly Svec, who used to attend Camp Honi Hanta as a Girl Scout.

North Port's Rebekah Rigsby, 8, and Krysalea Rogers, 9, from Troop 498, got temporary tattoos because the process involved wet towels that cooled them down.

North Port's Rebekah Rigsby, 8, and Krysalea Rogers, 9, from Troop 498, got temporary tattoos because the process involved wet towels that cooled them down.

Palmetto 8-year-old Rylee Driggars, from Troop 313, says she enjoyed trying to start a fire with a pump drill.

Palmetto 8-year-old Rylee Driggars, from Troop 313, says she enjoyed trying to start a fire with a pump drill.

Tara's Mia Turasz, 6, Hayleigh Rodrigues, 6 and Frankie Leclarcq, 5, say events like Things a Girl Can Do has made their first year of Girls Scouts fun.

Tara's Mia Turasz, 6, Hayleigh Rodrigues, 6 and Frankie Leclarcq, 5, say events like Things a Girl Can Do has made their first year of Girls Scouts fun.

Fort Meyers's Mateel Swearingen, 5, and Emily Page, 6, try their first s'mores.

Fort Meyers's Mateel Swearingen, 5, and Emily Page, 6, try their first s'mores.

Bradenton's Hailey Lopez, 11, demonstrates archery to her fellow Girl Scouts.

Bradenton's Hailey Lopez, 11, demonstrates archery to her fellow Girl Scouts.

Myakka City's Alice Barr, 9, takes a look at the Girl Scout memorabilia as a way to escape the heat.

Myakka City's Alice Barr, 9, takes a look at the Girl Scout memorabilia as a way to escape the heat.

Bradenton's Amelia Cooper, 9, and Mya Gorris, 9, say they had such a good time at Camp Honi Hanta last year, they came back.

Bradenton's Amelia Cooper, 9, and Mya Gorris, 9, say they had such a good time at Camp Honi Hanta last year, they came back.

Bradenton's Kaeli Freshour, 13, and Victoria Moore, 13, of Troop 140 found time to do some shopping.

Bradenton's Kaeli Freshour, 13, and Victoria Moore, 13, of Troop 140 found time to do some shopping.

Palmetto's Madelynn Perry, 13, lets an arrow loose at the demonstration. She says that she's inspired by the movie "Brave".

Palmetto's Madelynn Perry, 13, lets an arrow loose at the demonstration. She says that she's inspired by the movie "Brave".

Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida host special event at Camp Honi Hanta.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Tara's Mia Turas, 6, was a prime example of the "Things a Girl Can Do" at the Sept. 16 special event hosted by the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida at Camp Honi Hanta in East County.

Turas, a first-year Daisy, went to the Music Compound booth and learned to build a makeshift harmonica using only two popsicle sticks and some rubber bands. Her Troop 47 mates, 6-year-old Hayleigh Rodrigues and 6-year-old Frankie Leclarcq, watched as she blew into the music instrument, producing a harmonica-like sound.

"We like playing the music," Turas said.

The girls proceeded to another booth, hosted by Around the Bend Nature Tours, in which girls were taught to start a fire with a pump drill, which utilizes strips of wood rubbed together to create friction and sparks.

"Things a Girl Can Do" included many other exhibitions and demonstrations that entertained both Girl Scouts and potential members.

 

