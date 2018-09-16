Camp fires up Scouts in Manatee County

Tara's Mia Turas, 6, was a prime example of the "Things a Girl Can Do" at the Sept. 16 special event hosted by the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida at Camp Honi Hanta in East County.

Turas, a first-year Daisy, went to the Music Compound booth and learned to build a makeshift harmonica using only two popsicle sticks and some rubber bands. Her Troop 47 mates, 6-year-old Hayleigh Rodrigues and 6-year-old Frankie Leclarcq, watched as she blew into the music instrument, producing a harmonica-like sound.

"We like playing the music," Turas said.

The girls proceeded to another booth, hosted by Around the Bend Nature Tours, in which girls were taught to start a fire with a pump drill, which utilizes strips of wood rubbed together to create friction and sparks.

"Things a Girl Can Do" included many other exhibitions and demonstrations that entertained both Girl Scouts and potential members.