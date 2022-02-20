Byeong Hun An wins the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic

The first three editions of the Korn Ferry Tour's LECOM Suncoast Classic came down to a final putt.

The 2022 edition, again held at Lakewood National Golf Club, was no different. What was different was the outcome. In the past, the tournament has ended with scenes of celebration. On Sunday, it ended with scenes of heartbreak.

Michael Gellerman, the leader coming into Sunday, found himself tied with Beyong Hun An at 17 under par as he walked down the No. 18 fairway. Minutes earlier, An had missed a par putt on the same hole that would have put him at 18 under par and given him a solo lead. Instead, Gellerman had the chance for a win with a birdie.

He wasn't the only one facing a big putt. MJ Daffue stood at 16 under par; with a birdie, he could force a three-way playoff with Gellerman and An if Gellerman missed his putt.

Neither scenario happened. Gellerman missed his birdie putt, then Daffue missed his, essentially ending his chances. But Gellerman still could force a playoff with An if he made par.

He didn't.

After all three contenders missed putts on No. 18, it was An at 17 under par (65-66-67-69—267) that was handed the trophy.

"I feel a little relieved," An said. "It was a long day. It was a grind all day. That was not my best golf but there was enough there, enough grinding, to keep it steady until the end. The last hole was a bit unlucky and a bit lucky at the same time. But I got the job done."

An said the course at Lakewood National played to his strengths. The course is wide, An said, and he he felt like he had an advantage on the course's four par 5s, like No. 14, because of how deep he could put the ball. An said that plus "a bit of accuracy" was the key to his success. An birdied three of the four par 5s on Sunday and made par on the other (No. 10).

Behind An, four golfers — Daffue, Ben Griffin, Scott Harrington and Seonghyeon Kim — finished 16 under par. Thanks to his missed putts on 18, Gellerman slipped to 15 under par and tied for fifth with seven other golfers, including 2019 champion Mark Hubbard.