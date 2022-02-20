 Skip to main content
Callum Tarren watches his second shot on the No. 9 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Byeong Hun An wins the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 |

Seonghyeon Kim tees off on the No. 1 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Trevor Werbylo hits his second shot on the No. 1 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Zack Fischer tees off on the No. 1 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Mark Hubbard tees off on the No. 1 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Eric Cole watches his second shot on the No. 9 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Albin Choi tees off on the No. 1 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Eric Cole, Callum Tarren and their caddies walk down the fairway of the No. 9 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Mark Hubbard hits his second shot on the No. 1 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Albin Choi hits his second shot on the No. 1 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Scott Harrington tees off on the No. 1 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

MJ Daffue scratches his head after his tee shot on the No. 1 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Scott Harrington checks his notes on the No. 9 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

The crowd following the leaders, MJ Daffue and Michael Gellerman, during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club was large.

Sean O'Hair grimaces after his third shot on the No. 9 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Eric Cole tees off on the No. 9 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Callum Tarren tees off on the No. 9 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Ryan Brehm hits his second shot on the No. 18 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Ben Griffin watches his second shot on the No. 18 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Byeong Hun An walks the No. 18 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Byeong Hun An hits out of a sand trap on the No. 18 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

The crowd at the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National Golf Club for the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Byeong Hun An putts for par on the No. 18 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic. The putt would give An a solo lead entering the clubhouse. An missed the putt but was later crowned champion.

Byeong Hun An shakes hands with Ben Griffin after the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club. An went into the clubhouse tied for the lead; he would later be crowned champion.

MJ Daffue bends over in heartbreak after missing a birdie putt on the No. 18 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club. The putt would have forced a playoff with Byeong Hun An.

Michael Gellerman lines up a birdie putt on the No. 18 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club. The putt would have won the tournament. Gellerman missed the putt.

Michael Gellerman attempts a birdie putt on the No. 18 hole during the final round of the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club. The putt would have won the tournament. Gellerman missed the putt.

Byeong Hun An puts on the "white jacket" after winning the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic at 17 under par (65-66-67-69—267).

Byeong Hun An holds up the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic trophy after winning the tournament at 17 under par (65-66-67-69—267).

Byeong Hun An holds up the 2022 LECOM Suncoast Classic trophy and poses with his wife, Jamie Heejae An, after winning the tournament at 17 under par (65-66-67-69—267).

Michael Gellerman missed a birdie putt to win the event, then missed a par putt to force a playoff
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

The first three editions of the Korn Ferry Tour's LECOM Suncoast Classic came down to a final putt. 

The 2022 edition, again held at Lakewood National Golf Club, was no different. What was different was the outcome. In the past, the tournament has ended with scenes of celebration. On Sunday, it ended with scenes of heartbreak. 

Michael Gellerman, the leader coming into Sunday, found himself tied with Beyong Hun An at 17 under par as he walked down the No. 18 fairway. Minutes earlier, An had missed a par putt on the same hole that would have put him at 18 under par and given him a solo lead. Instead, Gellerman had the chance for a win with a birdie.

He wasn't the only one facing a big putt. MJ Daffue stood at 16 under par; with a birdie, he could force a three-way playoff with Gellerman and An if Gellerman missed his putt. 

Neither scenario happened. Gellerman missed his birdie putt, then Daffue missed his, essentially ending his chances. But Gellerman still could force a playoff with An if he made par. 

He didn't. 

After all three contenders missed putts on No. 18, it was An at 17 under par (65-66-67-69—267) that was handed the trophy.

"I feel a little relieved," An said. "It was a long day. It was a grind all day. That was not my best golf but there was enough there, enough grinding, to keep it steady until the end. The last hole was a bit unlucky and a bit lucky at the same time. But I got the job done."

An said the course at Lakewood National played to his strengths. The course is wide, An said, and he he felt like he had an advantage on the course's four par 5s, like No. 14, because of how deep he could put the ball. An said that plus "a bit of accuracy" was the key to his success. An birdied three of the four par 5s on Sunday and made par on the other (No. 10). 

Behind An, four golfers — Daffue, Ben Griffin, Scott Harrington and Seonghyeon Kim — finished 16 under par. Thanks to his missed putts on 18, Gellerman slipped to 15 under par and tied for fifth with seven other golfers, including 2019 champion Mark Hubbard. 

