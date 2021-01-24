Lakewood National residents Jeff McGuire, April McGuire and J.D. Hedin had the same idea as many others in the Manatee-Sarasota area Jan. 24 — eating burgers and drinking beer before watching football.

The McGuires and Hedin are from New England originally, which means they are Patriots fans first and foremost. With their beloved Tom Brady now playing quarterback in Tampa, the Buccaneers have become their second-favorite team.

"They'll be first if they win today," Hedin said with a laugh.

NFL fans were spotted at University Town Center's second annual Burger & Beer Festival.

Several burger vendors, many with unique specialties such as bacon-infused patties, and a beer truck were there to quench every attendee's hunger and thirst, football fan or not. Those eating could vote on their favorite burger.