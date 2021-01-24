 Skip to main content
Lakewood National residents Jeff McGuire, April McGuire and J.D. Hedin tried a cheeseburger and pulled pork reuben from Smokin Momma Lora's. The former New England residents were excited to watch Tom Brady play that afternoon.

Burgers before football at UTC festival

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 |

Del Tierra residents Olivia Partington and Rich McLellan were back at the festival for the second straight day with 10-week-old German shepherd Calvin, who is named for the Calvin and Hobbes comics.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 |

Sarasota residents Bruce Brashear and his nephew, Tyler Brashear, tried several burgers, but the Gotti, a burger made by Bacon Boss with gouda cheese, was their favorite. Bruce Brashear has been a Bucs fan since 1985.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 |

Kansas City-area resident Virginia Hamilton visits her daughter, Sarasota resident Tina Hill and Hill's fiancee, Todd Moore(not pictured). Before last year, Hamilton had been waiting a long time for the Chiefs to win a Super Bowl.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 |

Ellenton resident Frank Nemeth and Kadien Delong, who is visiting from upstate New York, both tried the Bugsy barbecue burger from Bacon Boss, which makes burgers with bacon-infused patties.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 |

Northern Virginia residents Noah White and Kristin Moro are visiting Sarasota residents Tammy and Jeff White. The former two tried grilled cheese sandwiches at Currywurst Truck. The latter two tried burgers at Smokin' Momma Lora.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 |

Sarasota resident Lisa Bruce is visited by her father, Winchester, Virginia resident Moe Bruce. The latter ate an Eastwood burger from Renegade Burger Company, including bacon, onion and barbecue sauce. The latter ate pierogis.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 |

Kyle Strater and Jay Strater are visiting Sarasota from the Philadelphia area. Kyle tried a cheeseburger from Smokin Momma Lora's BBQ, while Jay ate potato salad from the same vendor.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 |

Justin Lavoie and Ferije Lavoie are visiting Sarasota from Cape Coral. They went to Bacon Boss and tried bacon burgers and a side of tater tots covered with mac and cheese and bacon bits.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 |

Sarasota residents Chase Barker and Amy Trefz tried the Bugsy and Gotti burgers, respectively, at Bacon Boss. The Gotti is a cheeseburger with smoked gouda and bacon jam, while the Bugsy is a barbecue burger with bacon.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 |

West Virginia residents Leslie Weddle and David Weddle are vacationing in the area to get away from snow. They got a burger from Renegade Burger Company that came with "crisp bacon," lots of cheese and a fluffy bun.

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 |

Football fans flock to UTC's Burger & Beer Festival to fill up before the big NFL games.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Lakewood National residents Jeff McGuire, April McGuire and J.D. Hedin had the same idea as many others in the Manatee-Sarasota area Jan. 24 — eating burgers and drinking beer before watching football.

The McGuires and Hedin are from New England originally, which means they are Patriots fans first and foremost. With their beloved Tom Brady now playing quarterback in Tampa, the Buccaneers have become their second-favorite team.

"They'll be first if they win today," Hedin said with a laugh.

NFL fans were spotted at University Town Center's second annual Burger & Beer Festival.

Several burger vendors, many with unique specialties such as bacon-infused patties, and a beer truck were there to quench every attendee's hunger and thirst, football fan or not. Those eating could vote on their favorite burger.

