 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The Grinch, played by Chris Cude of Legendary Knights Entertainment of Winter Haven, checks out the holiday lights with Sarasota's Melissa Galmin.

Bright lights, dark chocolate during holidays at Sarasota's Mall at University Town Center

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

The Grinch, played by Chris Cude of Legendary Knights Entertainment of Winter Haven, checks out the holiday lights with Sarasota's Melissa Galmin.

Buy this Photo
Cliff McHenry, the director of property management at Benderson Development, said more than 90 miles of light and power cables were used to create the holiday light show at UTC.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

Cliff McHenry, the director of property management at Benderson Development, said more than 90 miles of light and power cables were used to create the holiday light show at UTC.

Buy this Photo
Norman Love hosted a grand opening event for his Norman Love Confections.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

Norman Love hosted a grand opening event for his Norman Love Confections.

Buy this Photo
The Grinch, played by Chris Cude of Legendary Knights Entertainment of Winter Haven, dances with East County 6-year-old Mallory Clark.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

The Grinch, played by Chris Cude of Legendary Knights Entertainment of Winter Haven, dances with East County 6-year-old Mallory Clark.

Buy this Photo
Norman Love Confections officially opened its new chocolaterie and dessert restaurant at the Mall at UTC.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

Norman Love Confections officially opened its new chocolaterie and dessert restaurant at the Mall at UTC.

Buy this Photo
Norman Loves proves making chocolate is an art.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

Norman Loves proves making chocolate is an art.

Buy this Photo
The holiday light show at the Mall at UTC is open for business.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

The holiday light show at the Mall at UTC is open for business.

Buy this Photo
Morgany Knight of Legendary Knights Entertainment of Winter Haven, greeted guests outside Norman Love Confections.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

Morgany Knight of Legendary Knights Entertainment of Winter Haven, greeted guests outside Norman Love Confections.

Buy this Photo
Cliff McHenry, the director of property management at Benderson Development, said it was a "tough environment" in which to put together the annual light show, but his team got it done.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

Cliff McHenry, the director of property management at Benderson Development, said it was a "tough environment" in which to put together the annual light show, but his team got it done.

Buy this Photo
Tis the season ... for dessert at Norman Love Confections.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

Tis the season ... for dessert at Norman Love Confections.

Buy this Photo
Those visiting Norman Love Confections can take a dessert home, or enjoy it right there with a glass of wine.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

Those visiting Norman Love Confections can take a dessert home, or enjoy it right there with a glass of wine.

Buy this Photo
Norman Love Confections put its artistry on display.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

Norman Love Confections put its artistry on display.

Buy this Photo
Mark Hicks, the keyholder (supervisor), at Norman Love Confections, shows off a dessert.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

Mark Hicks, the keyholder (supervisor), at Norman Love Confections, shows off a dessert.

Buy this Photo
It's hard to eat just one at Norman Love Confections.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

It's hard to eat just one at Norman Love Confections.

Buy this Photo
Norman Love Confections put its artistry on display.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

Norman Love Confections put its artistry on display.

Buy this Photo
Norman Love addresses guests during his grand opening along with the holiday lights being switched on at the Mall at UTC.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 |

Norman Love addresses guests during his grand opening along with the holiday lights being switched on at the Mall at UTC.

Buy this Photo
Share
Holiday lights twinkle at the Mall at UTC in Sarasota while Norman Love Confections makes its debut.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

With the flip of a switch late on Nov. 20, Cliff McHenry saw his staff's hard work come to life.

McHenry, the director of property management at Benderson Development, was standing outside the new Norman Love's Confections at 192 N. Cattleman Road, and he smiled as the huge artificial tree in the Cattlemen Road median came to life, along with lights all up and down the street.

"There is a 6-mile string of data cable," he said about the displays all around the Mall at University Town Center. "There are 90 miles of light cables and power throughout the UTC area. We've worked hard this season."

Animated, choreographed light shows will play at the top and bottom of each hour with six different shows in all. He noted that people could watch the lights for two hours and not see the same display.

Flipping on the lights for the holiday season was a trial run for Santa's Grand Arrival Parade Nov. 23. The preview event also was combined with the opening of Norman Love's Confections, which had a soft opening for business but officially opened Nov. 24.

"I'm over the moon excited," Norman Love said. "We've found the perfect location. It's a tough time to open because Christmas is our busiest time, but I think we're ready. I can't wait to get started."

 

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement