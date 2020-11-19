Bright lights, dark chocolate during holidays at Sarasota's Mall at University Town Center

With the flip of a switch late on Nov. 20, Cliff McHenry saw his staff's hard work come to life.

McHenry, the director of property management at Benderson Development, was standing outside the new Norman Love's Confections at 192 N. Cattleman Road, and he smiled as the huge artificial tree in the Cattlemen Road median came to life, along with lights all up and down the street.

"There is a 6-mile string of data cable," he said about the displays all around the Mall at University Town Center. "There are 90 miles of light cables and power throughout the UTC area. We've worked hard this season."

Animated, choreographed light shows will play at the top and bottom of each hour with six different shows in all. He noted that people could watch the lights for two hours and not see the same display.

Flipping on the lights for the holiday season was a trial run for Santa's Grand Arrival Parade Nov. 23. The preview event also was combined with the opening of Norman Love's Confections, which had a soft opening for business but officially opened Nov. 24.

"I'm over the moon excited," Norman Love said. "We've found the perfect location. It's a tough time to open because Christmas is our busiest time, but I think we're ready. I can't wait to get started."