Braden River High graduates shine in many ways at graduation

Taily Williams, a Braden River High School senior, wore a stole, bracelet and necklace, each adorned with the Puerto Rican flag as she walked to get her diploma May 21 during graduation ceremonies at LECOME Park in Bradenton.

Williams said she wanted to represent her family and her culture because she's half Puerto Rican.

"It means a lot to me because I'm the only one to represent (Puerto Rico) in this way at graduation," Williams said.

Graduates wore stoles and cords to display their accomplishments, their heritage and their involvement in extracurricular activities.

Graduate Tuleen Jibril was proud to wear her silver robe and black and maroon cord to show she's in the top 4% of the graduating class.

"It feels like a great accomplishment," Jibril said.