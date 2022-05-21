 Skip to main content
Braden River High graduates shine in many ways at graduation

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Rheyana Hamilton releases her emotion as she celebrates her graduation at LECOM Park.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Braden River High School graduates throw their caps in the air.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Emily Kopczynski, Emilia Olday, Sierra Arnsperger, Josie Kolbe and Julia DiPasqua enjoy a moment together before the ceremony begins.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Kelisa Morgan, Abigail Baatz and Alyssa Porcelli say they loved their time in high school together.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Colby Hernandez, Federico Castellanos and Jaden Huerta are excited to celebrate the end of their years in high school. "We've been studying for a long time, so it's great that we finished," Hernandez says.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Taily Williams, Tuleen Jibril and Jolee Tison wear stoles and cords representing their heritages and accomplishments.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Camille Jo Hutchins and Kianna Marcela Arrazola say high school has been exhausting, but they're excited they made it to graduation.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Connor Snead and Tyjanay Burrell say they are ready to give graduation speeches.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Carl Auckerman, the principal of Braden River High School, welcomes the graduates' friends and families.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Anagrace Bennett was chosen to lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, arrived to support the graduates.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Tyjanay Burrell congratulates the Class of 2022 for overcoming any challenges.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Connor Snead encourages his fellow graduates to be like fireworks during his speech.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Assistant Principal Laura Gonzales hugs graduate Albert Dowling.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Brett Brustad makes his way across the field after accepting his diploma.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Assistant Principal Matthew Whelden hands Elayna Andrews her diploma.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Amelia Linsberg takes a selfie with Farrah Brito and Melanie Ladd as they move their tassels from the right side of their caps to the left signifying they graduated from high school.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Christian Gilbert keeps a promise he made to his nana, Judith Gilbert, before she died. He promised to graduate from high school.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Assistant Principal Matthew Whelden hands Farrah Brito her diploma.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Principal Carl Auckerman congratulate Jacob Cook.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Principal Carl Auckerman congratulates Liam Wilford.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Tyson Dueer smiles as he makes he way across the field with his diploma in hand.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Vasileios Georgiadis shows off his diploma.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Ricardo Robinson-Shinall, a Braden River High School teacher, dances with Alani Arrington-Bey to the graduation version of "We're All in This Together" from Disney's "High School Musical 3."

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Graduate Thomas Urrutia-Bravo (center) celebrates with his grandparents Norberto and Juana Ramirez, his brother, Mason Struble, his parents, Karina and Brian Struble, and his grandmother Karen Struble.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Sandy Dor, Laury Charles and Nadege Gean have fun celebrating Charles' graduation.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Joe Relao and his wife, Rachel Relao, and his children Breanna Relao and Caleb Relao are proud of Jared Relao (center) for graduating high school.

Saturday, May 21, 2022 |

Stoles, medals and cords show graduates' accomplishments in ceremony at LECOM Park.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Taily Williams, a Braden River High School senior, wore a stole, bracelet and necklace, each adorned with the Puerto Rican flag as she walked to get her diploma May 21 during graduation ceremonies at LECOME Park in Bradenton. 

Williams said she wanted to represent her family and her culture because she's half Puerto Rican.

"It means a lot to me because I'm the only one to represent (Puerto Rico) in this way at graduation," Williams said. 

Graduates wore stoles and cords to display their accomplishments, their heritage and their involvement in extracurricular activities.

Graduate Tuleen Jibril was proud to wear her silver robe and black and maroon cord to show she's in the top 4% of the graduating class. 

"It feels like a great accomplishment," Jibril said. 

 

