 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Junior Marcus Waiters (6) holds the Braden River-Lakewood Ranch rivalry trophy above his head pregame. After Friday night, the Pirates have won seven straight games in the series. (Photo by Ryan Kohn.)

Braden River High football runs through Lakewood Ranch High

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

Junior Marcus Waiters (6) holds the Braden River-Lakewood Ranch rivalry trophy above his head pregame. After Friday night, the Pirates have won seven straight games in the series. (Photo by Ryan Kohn.)

The Lakewood Ranch crowd was loud all night despite the rainy conditions.

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

The Lakewood Ranch crowd was loud all night despite the rainy conditions.

Lakewood Ranch senior Kevin Everhart (3) splits through the Braden River defense on the game's first possession. Everhart would end the drive with a touchdown.

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch senior Kevin Everhart (3) splits through the Braden River defense on the game's first possession. Everhart would end the drive with a touchdown.

Lakewood Ranch quarterback Clayton Dees (5) stares down Braden River junior Jevon Moore (15) as Dees scrambles for a first down.

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch quarterback Clayton Dees (5) stares down Braden River junior Jevon Moore (15) as Dees scrambles for a first down.

Braden River junior quarterback Nick Trier rolls to his left.

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

Braden River junior quarterback Nick Trier rolls to his left.

Lakewood Ranch senior Kevin Everhart shows off his Joker-inspired gloves after scoring a touchdown.

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch senior Kevin Everhart shows off his Joker-inspired gloves after scoring a touchdown.

Braden River junior quarterback Nick Trier hands off to junior running back Trayvon Pinder.

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

Braden River junior quarterback Nick Trier hands off to junior running back Trayvon Pinder.

Braden River running back Trayvon Pinder (7) gets taken down by Lakewood Ranch senior Kevin Everhart.

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

Braden River running back Trayvon Pinder (7) gets taken down by Lakewood Ranch senior Kevin Everhart.

Braden River senior running back Roy Burchett trots into the end zone for a touchdown.

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

Braden River senior running back Roy Burchett trots into the end zone for a touchdown.

The Braden River faithful supported their Pirates on the road in spite of the rainy conditions.

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

The Braden River faithful supported their Pirates on the road in spite of the rainy conditions.

Braden River running back Trayvon Pinder splits the Lakewood Ranch defense.

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

Braden River running back Trayvon Pinder splits the Lakewood Ranch defense.

Braden River seniors Kameron Anderson (23) and Aidan Dangler (3) take down Lakewood Ranch quarterback Clayton Dees.

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

Braden River seniors Kameron Anderson (23) and Aidan Dangler (3) take down Lakewood Ranch quarterback Clayton Dees.

Braden River junior tight end Cody Kawcak secures a catch down the seam.

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

Braden River junior tight end Cody Kawcak secures a catch down the seam.

Lakewood Ranch junior Chase Edens gets upfield after catching a screen pass from junior Clayton Dees.

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch junior Chase Edens gets upfield after catching a screen pass from junior Clayton Dees.

Braden River running back Trayvon Pinder gets tackled by Lakewood Ranch sophomore Trey Schwartz (20) and senior Thomas McCue (49).

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

Braden River running back Trayvon Pinder gets tackled by Lakewood Ranch sophomore Trey Schwartz (20) and senior Thomas McCue (49).

Lakewood Ranch junior safety Dalin Koscielski returns an interception into Braden River territory.

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch junior safety Dalin Koscielski returns an interception into Braden River territory.

Braden River junior Connor Infanti (27) tackles Lakewood Ranch junior Nick Sinacore (4).

Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 |

Braden River junior Connor Infanti (27) tackles Lakewood Ranch junior Nick Sinacore (4).

Share
The Pirates won 33-14 to extend their winning streak in the rivalry series to seven games.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

For a moment, it appeared things would be different. 

Lakewood Ranch High football entered its Friday night home game against rival Braden River High having lost six straight games in the series. On Friday, the Mustangs started the game like a team determined to end that streak. Led by senior running back Kevin Everhart and junior quarterback Clayton Dees, who was making his second career start, Lakewood Ranch stampeded down the field and punctuated its opening statement with a five yard touchdown run by Everhart, who was mobbed by his teammates on the sideline as a steady dose of rain arrived. 

It was the ideal start for the Mustangs, but the Pirates took the punch, then did what they seem to always do in this series: punch back. 

Braden River (2-0) would score 33 straight points, 20 in the first half, to put the game out of reach. Lakewood Ranch (1-1) would add a late touchdown to make the final score 33-14. The Pirates extended their series winning streak to seven games. 

Pirates junior running back Trayvon Pinder ran for three touchdowns and senior running back Roy Burchett ran for one. The Pirates also recovered a Mustangs fumble in the end zone for a score. Everhart had both Mustangs scores. 

Pirates Head Coach Curt Bradley said he and his coaching staff have to do a better job of preparing his defense for opening drives; the Pirates also allowed an opening drive touchdown to Palmetto High last week before coming back to win in overtime. Bradley was also proud of his team for the way it responded after the first drive, especially his defensive line, which got consistent pressure on Dees and disrupted Everhart runs all night. 

Mustangs Head Coach Rashad West said his team will have to be better in the trenches if it wants to compete with teams like Braden River. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement