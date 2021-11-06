 Skip to main content
Sailors quarterback Lance Trippel scrambles out of the pocket.

Braden River football knocks off Sarasota

Sailors defensive tackle Maddox Marchbank tackles Braden River running back Trayvon Pinder.

Braden River punter Thomas Urrutia-Bravo punts in the first quarter. The Sailors were called for running into the kicker on the play, extending the Pirates drive. The Pirates would end the drive with a Bryan Kearse touchdown run.

Braden River quarterback Bryan Kearse high steps into the end zone.

Bryan Kearse celebrates after his rushing touchdown.

Sailors wide receiver Chris Rudolph catches a pass from quarterback Lance Trippel.

Bryan Kearse stiff arms Sailors cornerback Joe Durn.

Sailors quarterback Lance Trippel fires a pass to his right. Trippel finished with 224 passing yards and a touchdown.

Braden River running back Nehemiah Jenkins breaks free of a tackle from Sailors linebacker Kafale Rivers.

Braden River linebacker Andrew Nordland sacks Sailors quarterback Lance Trippel.

Pirates tight end Cody Kawcak celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from Bryan Kearse.

Braden River linebacker Aidan Dangler (3) lays a big hit on Sailors wide receiver TJ McKay.

Braden River wide receiver Sam Brooks catches a third-quarter touchdown pass from Bryan Kearse.

Braden River linebacker Tanner Wolfe (24) gets a strip sack on Sailors quarterback Lance Trippel.

The Pirates controlled the clock in a 21-6 win.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

After nearly a two-hour delay because of lighting, the Braden River High and Sarasota High football teams met on the field Friday night in a meaningful game for both programs. 

The Pirates were hoping to enter the postseason on a high note; the Sailors were hoping to earn a spot in the postseason at all. It was Braden River (8-1) who walked off the field happy and Sarasota (6-4) who was left needing a bit of luck. The Pirates controlled the ball on offense and threw off the Sailors' rhythm on defense in the course of a 21-6 win. 

Pirates senior wide receiver-turned-quarterback Bryan Kearse threw two touchdowns — one to Chris Kawcak and one to Sam Brooks — and ran for another. The Pirates running backs allowed the team to control each possession; sophomore Trayvon Pinder and senior Nehemiah Jenkins combined for 206 yards on 35 carries. Kearse added 47 rushing yards. 

Sailors quarterback Lance Trippel threw for 224 yards and a touchdown. Most of that yardage came in the fourth quarter; Trippel found senior Olajuwon Mitchell for a touchdown with five seconds remaining to prevent a shutout. 

While Braden River will assuredly receive a postseason spot, Sarasota is in a more precarious position. The Sailors entered Friday just outside of the top-eight in the Florida High School Athletic Association's power rankings of Class 8A Region 3, which is the cutoff for the postseason. Sarasota would need many of the teams on its schedule to win and many of the teams in front of it in the power rankings to lose to have a shot. The Sailors will find out their fate for sure on Sunday. 

The game was the only Sarasota or East County game not to be canceled Friday. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

