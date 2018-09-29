Braden River football falls 24-21 to Venice High

Braden River High (4-2) had the lead on Venice High (4-1) after one quarter.

It maintained the lead through halftime, and the third quarter. It even re-took the lead midway through the fourth quarter, after trailing for the first time all game.

Until the Pirates gave it right back. This time they gave it up for good, and the defending state-champion Indians walked away with a 24-21 victory. The loss is Braden River's fifth-straight against Venice.

Braden River started the game strong, forcing a Venice punt on the opening possession and the marching down the field. Senior quarterback Bryan Gagg found junior tight end Travis Tobey for an eight-yard touchdown. When the Pirates then forced Venice into a turnover on downs, it appeared this might be the game the Pirates end the streak.

But junior kicker Brett Thoma missed a short field goal as the first quarter ended, and the true theme of the night revealed itself. The Pirates were unable to put the game away despite chances to do so. After a 105-minute lightning delay late in the third quarter, with Braden River leading 14-10, a 42-yard field goal attempt from Thoma was blocked. The Pirates opted to attempt the kick instead of trying to convert on fourth-and-12.

"It was the longest icing of the kicker in history," coach Curt Bradley said postgame. "Hindsight is 20/20. It was a tough decision."

Venice scored on its next possession, taking its first lead of the night at 17-14. Braden River responded, with Gagg finding Tobey again for a 10-yard score and a 21-17 lead with 7:12 left to play. Unfortunately for the Pirates, Venice did, too, with a 53-yard touchdown run from senior Brandon Gregory, giving the Indians a 24-21 lead with 6:29 left.

The Pirates had two more offensive possessions, but didn't threaten the scoreboard again.

"(If) we have a chance to win the football game in the fourth quarter with our offense, I’ll take that seven days a week," Bradley said. "We just couldn't get it done. Credit to them. We just couldn't get it done."

It didn't help that the Pirates, already without senior weapon Camaron White, lost junior running back Brian Battie to injury late in the first half. Pirates coach Curt Bradley said he didn't have an update on the injury's severity postgame.

With the team's backs out, the offensive load largely fell on Gagg, who finished 25-of-36 for 261 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The INT came after Gregory's long touchdown run.

The Pirates next host Booker High (2-3) on Oct. 5.