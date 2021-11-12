Braden River football beats Countryside to stay alive in playoffs

Braden River (9-1) used explosive plays to power its offense and beat Countryside High (5-6) 30-16 on the road in the first round of the Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs.

Braden River senior wide receiver-turned-quarterback Bryan Kearse started the Pirates' scoring with a 17-yard strike to junior wide receiver Craivontae Koonce on the team's first drive. But it would be a while before the team scored again; the Pirates were set back by self-inflicted mistakes like a fumble in their own territory and a botched handoff that ended a promising drive. It was Countryside who would score next, as freshman quarterback Dylan Nahra hit senior tight end Carson Burbee for six. Countryside would miss the extra point, so the Pirates led 7-6 as the clock approached halftime.

The Pirates would not settle for a one-point halftime lead. Braden River put together a strong two-minute drive and senior running back Nehemiah Jenkins scored from eight yards out with 23 seconds to spare, making the halftime score 14-6.

Braden River would add a field goal on its first second-half drive to go up 17-6. Countryside would add a third-quarter field goal to lower the lead to eight points, 17-9, but Koonce would score on a 45-yard reverse touchdown to end any Countryside comeback hopes. The Cougars added a late touchdown and attempted an onside kick but Pirates senior Aaron Tijerina recovered it and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown.

Pirates Coach Curt Bradley credited Countryside for not giving up while trailing and making it a four-quarter game. Bradley said the Cougars threw the ball more than the Pirates anticipated, which led to some bigger gains, but was proud of how Braden River's defense played once it adjusted.

The Pirates will be back on the road next Friday to play undefeated Tampa Jesuit (11-0) in the second round. Jesuit beat Boca Ciega High 50-0 on Friday.