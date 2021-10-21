 Skip to main content
Kindergarten teachers Fran Vila, Shelly Askew, Noelle Bono, Kaehla Eidson and Claire Martin rock the '80s for Rock Our School Day.

Braden River Elementary rocks the school day in Lakewood Ranch

Kate Messer, a first grade teacher dressed for the '80s, greets students as they walk to class.

Tina Stancil, the assistant principal, and Courtney Walker, the curriculum coach and media specialist, take a photo as Tony Manero and Stephanie Mangano in "Saturday Night Fever."

Tiffany Buchek, an autism spectrum disorder teacher, brings back the '70s.

Tiffany Greer, a second grade teacher, beat boxes as students walk to class.

Paige Royce, a second grader, and Tiffany Greer and Pam Tabb, who are second grade teachers, are excited for Rock Our School Day.

Third grade teachers Xiomara Cappiello, Liz Cochran and Denise Miller dress the same for Rock Our School Day.

Kindergarten teachers Fran Vila, Kaehla Eidson and Claire Martin rock out as students walk to school. The teachers were dressed for the 1980s.

Fourth and fifth grade teachers rock out to Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'."

Jill Pendergast and Jackie Long, who are speech therapists, are excited to see the students engaged in Rock Our School Day.

Rock Our School Day at Braden River Elementary gives students an opportunity to leave their mark on campus.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

As Braden River Elementary School students walked down the breezeway before school Oct. 21, Kaehla Eidson, a kindergarten teacher made the rock symbol and held up her inflatable guitar.

"Rock on," Eidson said to students as they passed.

Braden River Elementary teachers and staff dressed and decorated the hallways for different eras of music from the 1970s to 2000s for the school's annual Rock Our School Day to get students more engaged in learning.

The day included dance parties, flash mobs, ice cream and reading "Ripple's Effect" by Amy Blankson and Shawn Achor.

This year's Rock Our School Day included a riddle in which students needed to find words hidden under rocks outside to create the sentence "BRE sparks rock their learning and leave their mark." 

Students then painted a rock however they wanted and placed it in the path of the school's Legacy Rock Garden, leaving their mark on campus. 

"It's the ripple effect of them leaving their mark and legacy at Braden River Elementary," said Courtney Walker, a curriculum coach and media specialist.

 

