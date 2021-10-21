Braden River Elementary rocks the school day in Lakewood Ranch

As Braden River Elementary School students walked down the breezeway before school Oct. 21, Kaehla Eidson, a kindergarten teacher made the rock symbol and held up her inflatable guitar.

"Rock on," Eidson said to students as they passed.

Braden River Elementary teachers and staff dressed and decorated the hallways for different eras of music from the 1970s to 2000s for the school's annual Rock Our School Day to get students more engaged in learning.

The day included dance parties, flash mobs, ice cream and reading "Ripple's Effect" by Amy Blankson and Shawn Achor.

This year's Rock Our School Day included a riddle in which students needed to find words hidden under rocks outside to create the sentence "BRE sparks rock their learning and leave their mark."

Students then painted a rock however they wanted and placed it in the path of the school's Legacy Rock Garden, leaving their mark on campus.

"It's the ripple effect of them leaving their mark and legacy at Braden River Elementary," said Courtney Walker, a curriculum coach and media specialist.