Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County hosts Drive-In Steak & Burger

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties hosted a drive-in edition of its annual Steak & Burger event on Feb. 5.

The club supporters turned out in their most classic cowboy and western attire for a more distance, but no less festive, event honoring the 2021 Youth of the Year. Guests parked their cars at the Lee Wetherington Club and kept to their individual spaces while listening to the night's program on a radio station.

The event recognized Jakobi Davis, Magdelena Morales, Isaiah Levine, Stephanie Benavides, Cobie Bradley and Nydaja Mann as Youth of the Year finalists, but Jorge Hernandez Perez was declared the 2021 winner.