AJ Mitchell and other club members welcomed arriving guests.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County hosts Drive-In Steak & Burger

Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 |

Ken and Patricia Freeman

Ken and Patricia Freeman

The evening had western decor and attire.

The evening had western decor and attire.

Lee and Caroline Wetherington with Priscilla Rosario and Mike Rahn

Lee and Caroline Wetherington with Priscilla Rosario and Mike Rahn

Suriya Khong and Yolanda Mancha

Suriya Khong and Yolanda Mancha

President and CEO Bill Sadlo and Robin Sadlo

President and CEO Bill Sadlo and Robin Sadlo

Youth of the Year finalists Jakobi Davis, Isaiah Levine, Stephanie Benavides, Cobie Bradley and Nydaja Mann and winner Jorge Hernandez Perez

Youth of the Year finalists Jakobi Davis, Isaiah Levine, Stephanie Benavides, Cobie Bradley and Nydaja Mann and winner Jorge Hernandez Perez

Youth of the Year finalists Jakobi Davis, Isaiah Levine, Stephanie Benavides, Cobie Bradley and Nydaja Mann and winner Jorge Hernandez Perez

Youth of the Year finalists Jakobi Davis, Isaiah Levine, Stephanie Benavides, Cobie Bradley and Nydaja Mann and winner Jorge Hernandez Perez

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and Teri Hoffman

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and Teri Hoffman

Brian and Barbara Palmer

Brian and Barbara Palmer

Marcia Kaplan and Lizzie Hautamaki

Marcia Kaplan and Lizzie Hautamaki

John and Regina Annis

John and Regina Annis

Murray Devine and Pam Sawusch

Murray Devine and Pam Sawusch

Burt and Kelly Romanoff

Burt and Kelly Romanoff

Leonela Tase Sueiro and Board Chair Lee DeLieto

Leonela Tase Sueiro and Board Chair Lee DeLieto

Club Blue sponsors Caprill Hembree, Kaitlyn Perez, Britney Guertin and Josh Wertheim

Club Blue sponsors Caprill Hembree, Kaitlyn Perez, Britney Guertin and Josh Wertheim

The event had a drive-in format while still honoring the 2021 Youth of the Year.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties hosted a drive-in edition of its annual Steak & Burger event on Feb. 5. 

The club supporters turned out in their most classic cowboy and western attire for a more distance, but no less festive, event honoring the 2021 Youth of the Year. Guests parked their cars at the Lee Wetherington Club and kept to their individual spaces while listening to the night's program on a radio station.

The event recognized Jakobi Davis, Magdelena Morales, Isaiah Levine, Stephanie Benavides, Cobie Bradley and Nydaja Mann as Youth of the Year finalists, but Jorge Hernandez Perez was declared the 2021 winner. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

