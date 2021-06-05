 Skip to main content
More than 200 students walk to their seats at Ed Smith Stadium.

Booker High School students celebrate 2021 graduation at Ed Smith Stadium

Saturday, Jun. 5, 2021 |

More than 200 students walk to their seats at Ed Smith Stadium.

Demario Evans is all hearts on graduation day.

Jakobie Green

Jakobie Green

More than 200 students walk to their seats at Ed Smith Stadium.

Zionna Williams gives a thumbs up.

Zakiya Hamilton

Zakiya Hamilton

Ricardo Muñoz gives a thumbs up walking to his seat.

Cam'Ryn Brewer embraces the day.

Rylee Martin waves to people in the stands.

Art teacher Lindsey Lindgren keeps students paying attention.

Ashley Ojeda brings her decorated cap.

Emily Molin sings the national anthem.

Jakobie Green welcomes the students.

Sebastian Martinez also welcomes the students.

The Category 5 band plays "Don't You Forget About Me"

Anne Marie Sledziewski sings with Category 5.

Colin Leonard plays guitar and sings with Category 5.

James Cooks tells a personal story during his time as commencement speaker.

Erik Reynoso-Placencia speaks to the audience as commencement speaker.

Leela Sundaram, Audrey Rodriquez, Jonathan Jetton, Kaitlin Freeman, Colby Massi and Robert Zobrist play music as the orchestra class of 2021.

Principal Rachel Shelley breaks out the shades to speak to her school's graduates.

The class of 2021 graduated June 5 at Ed Smith Stadium.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Booker High School students celebrated the end of their high school years to a cheering crowd at Ed Smith Stadium on June 5. 

The 2021 graduation ceremony had more than 200 students sitting in the middle of the stadium to hear from Booker High staff and students including Morgan Deveney, Sophia Coscia, and Dr. Rachel Shelley. The event had a series of musical interludes where students heard music from the Category 5 band as well as the orchestra class of 2021.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

