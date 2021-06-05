Booker High School students celebrate 2021 graduation at Ed Smith Stadium

Booker High School students celebrated the end of their high school years to a cheering crowd at Ed Smith Stadium on June 5.

The 2021 graduation ceremony had more than 200 students sitting in the middle of the stadium to hear from Booker High staff and students including Morgan Deveney, Sophia Coscia, and Dr. Rachel Shelley. The event had a series of musical interludes where students heard music from the Category 5 band as well as the orchestra class of 2021.