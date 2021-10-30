 Skip to main content
Zayden McCurdy enjoys a lollipop while coloring with Pam McCurdy.

Boo at the Bazaar makes for happy Halloween

Suzy Kalin airbrushes Hazel Richter's tattoo.

Leopold

Rory, Brooklyn and Hazel Richter

Candy was available at almost every booth.

Cory and Jay Stacy

Rayanna and Jehlani Jones

Joseph Murray

Bazaar owner Kim Livengood snapped a photo of Violet and Tessa Forrar.

Tyler Vaden

Terra Tominelli

Chance Horvath

Bob Mohr put on his lederhosen for Halloween.

Spooky succulents were available.

Deklin and Kimberley Giasone

Eli and Emmett Platt reach for candy.

Eli Platt comes out into the courtyard for more Halloween fun.

Farley and Frankie put on their best Halloween costumes.

Kendal Kiner greeted trick-or-treaters as a pickle.

The Bazaar at Apricot and Lime hosted its annual event with plenty of candy and festive decor.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

At the Boo at the Bazaar, there was candy at every corner and happy haunts in the halls. The Bazaar at Apricot and Lime hosted its trick-or-treating event on Oct. 30 to the delight of dressed-up kids and adults alike. 

Artist vendors put out bowls of candy at their booths and everyone put their most costumed foot forward. Artist Bob Mohr wore his German lederhosen, while Pink Sebastian Boutique's Terra Tominelli made a fashion statement as Cruella de Vil. Fun-sized superheroes, princesses, monsters and fairies got candy and even had the opportunity to get an airbrush tattoo from Suzy Kalin.

Tyler Vaden provided tunes and as the event went on, families took breaks in nooks and crannies inside and outside the Bazaar to color, sort candy or even eat some real food. 

