Boo at the Bazaar makes for happy Halloween

At the Boo at the Bazaar, there was candy at every corner and happy haunts in the halls. The Bazaar at Apricot and Lime hosted its trick-or-treating event on Oct. 30 to the delight of dressed-up kids and adults alike.

Artist vendors put out bowls of candy at their booths and everyone put their most costumed foot forward. Artist Bob Mohr wore his German lederhosen, while Pink Sebastian Boutique's Terra Tominelli made a fashion statement as Cruella de Vil. Fun-sized superheroes, princesses, monsters and fairies got candy and even had the opportunity to get an airbrush tattoo from Suzy Kalin.

Tyler Vaden provided tunes and as the event went on, families took breaks in nooks and crannies inside and outside the Bazaar to color, sort candy or even eat some real food.