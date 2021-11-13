Bonaire condo is top-seller on the islands

A condominium in Bonaire at Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. TLJ LBK LLC sold the Unit 6 condominium at 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive to SRSS 5005 LLC for $3.25 million. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,849 square feet of living area.

Lido C

Paul Terrence Nugent and Bernard Melanson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1131 Morningside Place to Seaward Lido Key LLC for $1.9 million. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,814 square feet of living area. It sold for $710,000 in 2010.

Bernard Melanson and Paul Terrence Nugent, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1186 Center Place to Seaward Lido Key LLC for $1.1 million. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,620 square feet of living area. It sold for $995,000 in 2013.

Lands End

Barbara Burke, Robert Gehring, Sarah Gehring, Molly Gehring Elizabeth Carter, John Gehring, Martha Cron and Joyce Gehring sold their Unit 5 condominium at 670 Lands End Drive to Chad Anthony Gidel and Dana Jean Gidel, of Ames, Iowa, for $720,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,803 square feet of living area. It sold for $258,000 in 1993.

Windward Bay

James and Stacey Wurthmann, of Mulberry, sold their Unit 305 condominium at 4700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gary and Tambra Praznik, of Longboat Key, for $690,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $390,000 in 2019.

Sea Twig

Tomas Ericson, of Stockholm, Sweden, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 5645 Gulf of Mexico Drive to SEATWIG 102 LLC for $629,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2009.

Kingston Arms

Larry and Carol Raike sold their Unit 14-A condominium at 500 S. Washington Drive to Douglas Gaeta, of Denver, for $500,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2012.