Bob Woodward comes to Sarasota for author luncheon

More than 650 eager attendees gathered in the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium Feb. 10 for the Library Foundation for Sarasota County's eighth annual author luncheon.

This year's event — which sold out in November — had author and investigative journalist Bob Woodward speaking about his latest book "Fear: Trump in the White House" and the state of investigative journalism today. The morning started with a VIP reception in the Sarasota Art Center where guests took photos with Woodward and had copies of his book signed. Following that, attendees sat for a salmon lunch and to hear from Woodward himself.