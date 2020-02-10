 Skip to main content
Executive Director Sue Seiter, Kirsten Russell, Bob Woodward and Roxie Jerde

Bob Woodward comes to Sarasota for author luncheon

Executive Director Sue Seiter, Kirsten Russell, Bob Woodward and Roxie Jerde

MaryAnne Young and Donal O'Shea

MaryAnne Young and Donal O'Shea

Mike Hurney and Charles Wilson

Mike Hurney and Charles Wilson

Shannon Staub and Bob Woodward

Shannon Staub and Bob Woodward

Funds raised from the event will go towards the foundation's creation stations initiative.

Funds raised from the event will go towards the foundation's creation stations initiative.

Kat Hughes and President Isabel Norton

Kat Hughes and President Isabel Norton

Jon Thaxton, Judy Liersch and Georgia Court

Jon Thaxton, Judy Liersch and Georgia Court

Don Bruns and Art Levin

Don Bruns and Art Levin

Renee DiPilato and Ann Hardy

Renee DiPilato and Ann Hardy

Bob and Pat Gussin

Bob and Pat Gussin

Andrew and Judith Economos

Andrew and Judith Economos

Kathy Jordan, Jay RIxse and Ann Fries

Kathy Jordan, Jay RIxse and Ann Fries

Lee Duffey, Barbara Gardner, Charles Wilson and Jenny Duffey

Lee Duffey, Barbara Gardner, Charles Wilson and Jenny Duffey

Judy Cahn and Nan Speller

Judy Cahn and Nan Speller

Georgia Court and Executive Director Sue Seiter

Georgia Court and Executive Director Sue Seiter

Susan Brainerd and Alan Quinby

Susan Brainerd and Alan Quinby

Nancy Schlossberg and Bob Gaines

Nancy Schlossberg and Bob Gaines

Lunch was a salmon salad.

Lunch was a salmon salad.

Judge Charles Williams with Murray and Alice Blueglass

Judge Charles Williams with Murray and Alice Blueglass

Kelly Romanoff, Murray Devine, Erin Minor

Kelly Romanoff, Murray Devine, Erin Minor

Tom Koski and Ken Abt

Tom Koski and Ken Abt

Cindy Stuhley and Cris Cremer

Cindy Stuhley and Cris Cremer

Kay Mathers, State Rep. Margaret Good, Pat Thompson, Stacey Corley and Wendy Deming

Kay Mathers, State Rep. Margaret Good, Pat Thompson, Stacey Corley and Wendy Deming

Hank Tafaro

Hank Tafaro

Larry and Pat Thompson

Larry and Pat Thompson

Executive Director Sue Seiter started off the program.

Executive Director Sue Seiter started off the program.

Roxie Jerde spoke early in the lunch.

Roxie Jerde spoke early in the lunch.

The eighth annual Author Luncheon was hosted Feb. 11 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.
More than 650 eager attendees gathered in the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium Feb. 10 for the Library Foundation for Sarasota County's eighth annual author luncheon. 

This year's event — which sold out in November — had author and investigative journalist Bob Woodward speaking about his latest book "Fear: Trump in the White House" and the state of investigative journalism today. The morning started with a VIP reception in the Sarasota Art Center where guests took photos with Woodward and had copies of his book signed. Following that, attendees sat for a salmon lunch and to hear from Woodward himself. 

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

