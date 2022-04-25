Boat enthusiasts assemble for annual show

The Suncoast Boat Show marked 40 years with a lively weekend event that brought hundreds to Marina Jack from April 22-24.

The annual boat show attracted boat lovers of all stripes to admire the many cruisers, motor yachts and other types of watercraft on display. Families checked out various boats and vendors and kept cool in the shade with drinks and treats.

This year also had a "Hook The Future" fishing clinic where children learned about basic fishing techniques and different types of fish.