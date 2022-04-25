 Skip to main content
Raygan Galicia, Brooke Cason, Ty and Delaney Parker take some time on a boat.

Boat enthusiasts assemble for annual show

Lou Merucci takes his grandson Conor Callihan to the show.

Francesca and Tommy Luciana admire the boats.

Nyah, Jaycie, Nora and Laurie Miller

Plenty of boats were on display over the weekend.

Vendors had wood carvings and other gifts for sale.

Collin and Sean McCaffrey, Romy Ferland and Debbie McCaffrey check out vehicles.

Olivia, Dave, Xander and Gracyn Knisley

Pat Kelly and Jayden Reif

Jill and Jim Rocheford with Sara and Scott Gibbons

The Suncoast Boat Show was held April 22-24.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Suncoast Boat Show marked 40 years with a lively weekend event that brought hundreds to Marina Jack from April 22-24.

The annual boat show attracted boat lovers of all stripes to admire the many cruisers, motor yachts and other types of watercraft on display. Families checked out various boats and vendors and kept cool in the shade with drinks and treats. 

This year also had a "Hook The Future" fishing clinic where children learned about basic fishing techniques and different types of fish.

