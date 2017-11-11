 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sue and Commodore Charlie Wilson

Bird Key toasts to commodore

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Sue and Commodore Charlie Wilson

Buy this Photo
Diane Sterner and Neal Sutor

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Diane Sterner and Neal Sutor

Buy this Photo
Bruce and Louise Ginsberg and John and Roseanne Roble

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Bruce and Louise Ginsberg and John and Roseanne Roble

Buy this Photo
Eve and Marc Kanoff

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Eve and Marc Kanoff

Buy this Photo
Leslie and Bob Williams

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Leslie and Bob Williams

Buy this Photo
Martha and Curt Schantz

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Martha and Curt Schantz

Buy this Photo
Cade and Whit Sibley

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Cade and Whit Sibley

Buy this Photo
The Commodore’s Ball had a USO and “I’ll Be Seeing You Theme,” based off of Commodore Charlie Wilson and his wife, Sue’s loves for the song.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

The Commodore’s Ball had a USO and “I’ll Be Seeing You Theme,” based off of Commodore Charlie Wilson and his wife, Sue’s loves for the song.

Buy this Photo
Sue and Tom Ghezzi

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Sue and Tom Ghezzi

Buy this Photo
Kathy Adams, Peggy Burns and Katie White

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Kathy Adams, Peggy Burns and Katie White

Buy this Photo
Jon and Helen Turner, Michele Fischman and Mark Muse

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Jon and Helen Turner, Michele Fischman and Mark Muse

Buy this Photo
Christina Landry, Barbara Sanandres and Migs Landry

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Christina Landry, Barbara Sanandres and Migs Landry

Buy this Photo
Carolyn Bruder and Elaine Coulter

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Carolyn Bruder and Elaine Coulter

Buy this Photo
Patriotic-themed flowers and candles adorned each table.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Patriotic-themed flowers and candles adorned each table.

Buy this Photo
Annette Lloyd, Patti Lowe and Roseanne Roble

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Annette Lloyd, Patti Lowe and Roseanne Roble

Buy this Photo
Marshall Fernandez and Patti Lowe

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Marshall Fernandez and Patti Lowe

Buy this Photo
Kathleen Powell and Barbara Lowenthal

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Kathleen Powell and Barbara Lowenthal

Buy this Photo
Karen O’Keefe and Carol Gosart

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 |

Karen O’Keefe and Carol Gosart

Buy this Photo
Share
Commodore Charlie Wilson was honored at the annual Commodore's Ball on Nov. 11.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Bird Key Yacht Club Commodore Charlie Wilson describes him and his wife, Sue, as patriotic people.

They also love the song “I’ll Be Seeing You”, so when it came time for Wilson’s Commodore’s Ball on Nov. 11, and Veterans Day, a theme came easily.

This year, the theme followed “I’ll Be Seeing You” and USO ties. The lobby of the yacht club was decorated with posters and various military uniforms from yacht club members hung against the walls.

The sold-out event brought 168 members to the club for a cocktail hour, dinner and dancing, all in honor of Wilson.

“What I really enjoy is seeing the members enjoy the club,” he said of being commodore.

Related Stories