Bird Key toasts to commodore

Bird Key Yacht Club Commodore Charlie Wilson describes him and his wife, Sue, as patriotic people.

They also love the song “I’ll Be Seeing You”, so when it came time for Wilson’s Commodore’s Ball on Nov. 11, and Veterans Day, a theme came easily.

This year, the theme followed “I’ll Be Seeing You” and USO ties. The lobby of the yacht club was decorated with posters and various military uniforms from yacht club members hung against the walls.

The sold-out event brought 168 members to the club for a cocktail hour, dinner and dancing, all in honor of Wilson.

“What I really enjoy is seeing the members enjoy the club,” he said of being commodore.