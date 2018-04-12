Bird Key home hits high mark for 2018

An Owl Drive home with an adjacent open lot sold this week for $8.6 million, the highest sale ever recorded on Bird Key and the area's highest sale of 2018.

No property has sold for more this year in Manatee, Sarasota or Charlotte counties.

Roger Pettingell, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate’s top-ranking individual sales associate in the state of Florida, represented the sellers. Susan Fox of Michael Saunders & Co. represented the buyer.

The home and lot, situated at 622 and 626 S. Owl Drive, offers 230 feet of water frontage and more than 54,000 square feet of property.

“The luxury market is exceptionally strong in 2018. Buyers of high-end properties are seizing the opportunity to buy Sarasota’s A-plus properties while they still exist. It was an honor to be selected to represent this one-of-a-kind Bird Key property,” said Pettingell in a statement from Coldwell Banker.

The home was built in 2003 by Perrone Custom Home Builders and designed by Sarasota architect Cliff Scholz.

Offering four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, the luxury residence is spread over 5,455 square-feet of living space.

In late March, The region’s previously highest-price sale of 2018 took nine days on the market to go to contract, bringing $6.8 million for a beachfront Longboat Key property at 6899 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

The listing agent was Tina Rudek of Rose Bay International. The buyers’ agent was Janet Walter of the Michael Saunders & Company South Longboat Key office.