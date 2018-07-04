 Skip to main content
Leslie and Megan Williams and T.J. Gawalis

Bird Key celebrates Independence Day

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Martha and Curt Schantz

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Turner Mitten plays tic tac toe toss.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Peggy Burns and Buck Fry

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Alysia Mitten tries a stacking game.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Tilli Kubisch takes a swing at mini golf.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Doug, Landry and Cheryl Kidd

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Richard Hoey and Dan Bender

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Attendees attempted many games, including this one where they had to stack small bolts.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Tilli Kubisch takes a swing at mini golf.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Nancy Hoey, Hilory Seaton and Joyce Dombrowski

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Sterling Nathan is all smiles after his horse reaches the finish line in a game.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Eileen and George Antipas

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Paul Robbin, Barbara Lowenthal and Celeste and Tom Parks

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Jose Fernandez races the clock to stack small bolts.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Sterling Nathan attempts to throw a pool noodle through a ring.

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

The Kidd family

Wednesday, Jul. 4, 2018

Club members and guests gathered for games, dinner and fireworks on July 4.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Bird Key Yacht Club’s Compass Bar and dining room were a sea of red, white and blue on the Fourth of July.

Club members and guests gathered for an evening of family fun. From tic-tac-toe toss to mini golf, attendees tried their hand at various games in order for a chance to peruse the prize table.

Following the games, attendees enjoyed a buffet dinner complete with classics such as brats and hamburgers before competing in potato car races.

After dinner, the crowd took in the fireworks over Sarasota Bay.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

