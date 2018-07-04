Bird Key celebrates Independence Day

Bird Key Yacht Club’s Compass Bar and dining room were a sea of red, white and blue on the Fourth of July.

Club members and guests gathered for an evening of family fun. From tic-tac-toe toss to mini golf, attendees tried their hand at various games in order for a chance to peruse the prize table.

Following the games, attendees enjoyed a buffet dinner complete with classics such as brats and hamburgers before competing in potato car races.

After dinner, the crowd took in the fireworks over Sarasota Bay.