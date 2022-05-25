 Skip to main content
Joan Lerner is ready to ride.

Bikers head out for 20th annual Ride of Silence

Joan Lerner is ready to ride.

Village Idiots president Dawn Zielinski welcomes riders and begins the program.

Village Idiots president Dawn Zielinski welcomes riders and begins the program.

Deborah Houston, Micah Adams and Mary Hutchinson play music to start the ride.

Deborah Houston, Micah Adams and Mary Hutchinson play music to start the ride.

Jeannie Prodigalidad, Pattie LeBlanc, Ann Drummond and Roberto Ferracini

Jeannie Prodigalidad, Pattie LeBlanc, Ann Drummond and Roberto Ferracini

Ren Hardman Schrock prepares to ride.

Ren Hardman Schrock prepares to ride.

Karen Gamez rides through Main Street.

Karen Gamez rides through Main Street.

President Dawn Zielinski leads the group in riding through Sarasota.

President Dawn Zielinski leads the group in riding through Sarasota.

Mike Pence

Mike Pence

Jon Brooks prepares to make a turn.

Jon Brooks prepares to make a turn.

President Dawn Zielinski

President Dawn Zielinski

Mike Cory rests at a stop.

Mike Cory rests at a stop.

Mike Pence rides through Main Street.

Mike Pence rides through Main Street.

President Dawn Zielinski leads the group in riding through Sarasota.

President Dawn Zielinski leads the group in riding through Sarasota.

The annual bike ride was held May 18.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Village Idiots cycling group paid respects to those injured or killed in crashes during a solemn ride through Sarasota on May 18.

The 20th annual Ride of Silence event drew dozens of cyclists to the Robarts Arena area to kick off a 7.2-mile bike ride through Main Street and back. The Village Idiots put on the event every year to raise awareness of traffic safety and the cyclists' rights to roadways. 

Group President Dawn Zielinski welcomed and thanked the assembled riders before letting a trio of musicians play bagpipes and drums to start the ride.

Village Idiots Vice President Lisa Michel manned the lead vehicle and led the group of bike riders through many of Sarasota's busy roads, occasionally stopping along the way for separated bikers to catch up. The group made its way through Main Street and back to Robarts before finishing the evening with food and drinks. 

