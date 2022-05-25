Bikers head out for 20th annual Ride of Silence

The Village Idiots cycling group paid respects to those injured or killed in crashes during a solemn ride through Sarasota on May 18.

The 20th annual Ride of Silence event drew dozens of cyclists to the Robarts Arena area to kick off a 7.2-mile bike ride through Main Street and back. The Village Idiots put on the event every year to raise awareness of traffic safety and the cyclists' rights to roadways.

Group President Dawn Zielinski welcomed and thanked the assembled riders before letting a trio of musicians play bagpipes and drums to start the ride.

Village Idiots Vice President Lisa Michel manned the lead vehicle and led the group of bike riders through many of Sarasota's busy roads, occasionally stopping along the way for separated bikers to catch up. The group made its way through Main Street and back to Robarts before finishing the evening with food and drinks.