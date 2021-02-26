In a normal year, the ballroom would have been packed.

That didn't distract people from enjoying one of the most significant events on the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance's calendar. Some attendees said they were grateful to be there at all.

"Just being in front of a live audience is such a treat," said Bryan Boudreaux, senior vice president and marketing director for The Bank of Tampa.

About 125 people attended the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance 2021 Annual Membership Luncheon at the Grove, down from more than 300 last year. Those who were there dined, conversed and listened to key speakers such as Business Alliance CEO and President Dom DiMaio and incoming 2021 Board Chair Amanda Parrish.

The luncheon also provided an opportunity to recognize new board members: Sarasota Magazine Community Engagement Chair Julia Heide; Benderson Development Communications Chair Julie Fanning; Axiom Strategic Consulting Programming Co-Chair Devin Dash; Kerkering, Barberio & Co. Young Leaders Alliance Chair Colleen Bankuty; Willis Smith Construction's David Otterness; and Gulfside Bank's Ron Beck.