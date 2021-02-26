 Skip to main content
Esposito Law Group Business Development Director Virgil Mills and Florida Southern Roofing Business Development Director Cindi Bass. Mills said his favorite part of networking events is passing on knowledge to others.

Big Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance event goes live

Amanda Parrish of Frawley Bryant Architecture talks with Will Cromie and Mike Talerico of CenterState. Parrish was later announced as the 2021 board chair.

Rob Wenzel, who works for the Manatee County Building and Development Services Department as a planning manager, is pictured with Manatee County Commissioners Misty Servia and Reggie Bellamy.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance 2020 Board Chair Lisa Kirkland gives her "farewell" address to pass on the torch to Amanda Parrish. Kirkland is still on the Board of Directors.

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance 2021 Board of Directors congregated after the luncheon. Amanda Parrish was named the new chair.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance 2021 Board Chair Amanda Parrish receives a gavel from previous Board Chair Lisa Kirkland. "That is very large," Parrish said with a laugh. Parrish called Kirkland her role model.

Purvis Gray Senior Audit Managers Bert Martinez and Tiffany Mangold and Raymond James Vice President of Wealth Management Michael Vejins. Purvis Gray is joining the Business Alliance.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance President and CEO Dom DiMaio opened the luncheon with a speech. "All of you are coming together to lift our region to the next level," he said.

Cool Today Public Relations Director Debbie Shaffer, 360 Orthopedics CEO E.J. Ledesma and 360 Orthopedics Site Manager Sylvie Decker. Ledesma and Decker were excited to meet colleagues and promote their practice.

East County Observer Associate Publisher Lori Ruth accepts the 2020 Chairman's Award from Lisa Kirkland.

Development Officer Pam Foster and Board Director Steve Branham represent Suncoast Blood Centers. It is Suncoast's second year in the Business Alliance. The company built a new headquarters in Lakewood Ranch in 2019.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Board Secretary Shawna Hicks-Cranston interviews CoolToday President Jaime DiDomenico. DiDomenico spoke about how to manage a business.

Darrin Rohr and Annamaria Juhasz of HH Staffing, Kimberly Manooshian of Gulf Coast CEO Forum and Manny Fandino of HH Staffing shared a table at the luncheon. Rohr is the owner of HH Staffing.

Bryan Boudreaux, senior vice president and marketing director for The Bank of Tampa, joked that he had to watch a YouTube video to remember how to tie a tie after so many virtual meetings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

East County Observer Associate Publisher Lori Ruth is congratulated by LECOM Consultant Jim Schaffner after receiving the 2020 Chairman's Award. Schaffner said he and Ruth are close friends.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance hosted its Annual Membership Luncheon at The Grove.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

In a normal year, the ballroom would have been packed.

That didn't distract people from enjoying one of the most significant events on the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance's calendar. Some attendees said they were grateful to be there at all.

"Just being in front of a live audience is such a treat," said Bryan Boudreaux, senior vice president and marketing director for The Bank of Tampa.

About 125 people attended the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance 2021 Annual Membership Luncheon at the Grove, down from more than 300 last year. Those who were there dined, conversed and listened to key speakers such as Business Alliance CEO and President Dom DiMaio and incoming 2021 Board Chair Amanda Parrish.

The luncheon also provided an opportunity to recognize new board members: Sarasota Magazine Community Engagement Chair Julia Heide; Benderson Development Communications Chair Julie Fanning; Axiom Strategic Consulting Programming Co-Chair Devin Dash; Kerkering, Barberio & Co. Young Leaders Alliance Chair Colleen Bankuty; Willis Smith Construction's David Otterness; and Gulfside Bank's Ron Beck.

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

