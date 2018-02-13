 Skip to main content
Connie Scardelli sings as nurse Nellie Forbush and Beachplace resident Ron Stephani stands in as Emile De Becque.

Beachplace takes in 'South Pacific'

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

Connie Scardelli sings as nurse Nellie Forbush and Beachplace resident Ron Stephani stands in as Emile De Becque.

Budee Jacobs and Stan Horwich

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

Budee Jacobs and Stan Horwich

Irene Tansey, Michael Gold, Valerie Swigeart and Rich Tansey

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

Irene Tansey, Michael Gold, Valerie Swigeart and Rich Tansey

Connie Scardelli poses on her stage before performing “South Pacific” for Beachplace residents.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

Connie Scardelli poses on her stage before performing "South Pacific" for Beachplace residents.

Lee Peakes, Ned and Lauren Pike and Jan Peakes

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

Lee Peakes, Ned and Lauren Pike and Jan Peakes

Connie Scardelli gives the audience the backstory of “South Pacific.”

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

Connie Scardelli gives the audience the backstory of "South Pacific."

Cathy Tansey and Mary Ahern

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

Cathy Tansey and Mary Ahern

Paul Ahern and Sid and Ann Friedman

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

Paul Ahern and Sid and Ann Friedman

Beachplace resident Ron Stephani was the first of a few audience members to participate in “South Pacific” alongside Connie Scardelli.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

Beachplace resident Ron Stephani was the first of a few audience members to participate in "South Pacific" alongside Connie Scardelli.

Ron and Carol Stephani and Agnes and Bill Forcht

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

Ron and Carol Stephani and Agnes and Bill Forcht

Connie Scardelli performed for about 70 Beachplace residents on Feb. 13.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Beachplace residents traveled back in time to the south Pacific during World War II on Feb. 13.

Local actress and singer Connie Scardelli performed “South Pacific” for approximately 70 residents on Tuesday evening. Prior to the performance, Scardelli worked to bring the ambiance of the south Pacific to Beachplace by creating a stage for herself complete with palm trees.

Throughout the performance, several Beachplace residents stood in as actors next to Scardelli who coached them along the way.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

