Beachplace takes in 'South Pacific'

Beachplace residents traveled back in time to the south Pacific during World War II on Feb. 13.

Local actress and singer Connie Scardelli performed “South Pacific” for approximately 70 residents on Tuesday evening. Prior to the performance, Scardelli worked to bring the ambiance of the south Pacific to Beachplace by creating a stage for herself complete with palm trees.

Throughout the performance, several Beachplace residents stood in as actors next to Scardelli who coached them along the way.