Akoya, Tru and Sceno Robinson pet Dixie the dog.

Bazaar offers tricks and treats for Halloween

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 |

Dixie the dog takes some rest.

Kim Livengood sits with Skylar.

Skylar the dog rests in the shade.

Read Aloud Florida hosted a reading session for kids.

RC Chizhov read to students.

Jackson Spoden plays with Skylar the dog.

Jackson and Jayden Spoden dress up for the day.

Adrienne Ruiz and Finn Smith spend time in the sun.

Rose Panik and Ross Godwin dressed up as cows.

Kids picked up candy and played during the Bazaar's Halloween event in Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime brought spooks, scares and plenty of candy to families during its "Boo! at the Bazaar" event on Oct. 29.

Families entered the Bazaar and trick or treated with vendors. They later went into the courtyard to pick up snacks, play and listen to children's stories from Read Aloud. 

