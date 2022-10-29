Bazaar offers tricks and treats for Halloween

Kids picked up candy and played during the Bazaar's Halloween event in Sarasota.
The Bazaar on Apricot and Lime brought spooks, scares and plenty of candy to families during its "Boo! at the Bazaar" event on Oct. 29.
Families entered the Bazaar and trick or treated with vendors. They later went into the courtyard to pick up snacks, play and listen to children's stories from Read Aloud.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.