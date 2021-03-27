 Skip to main content
A.G. Lafley, Teri Hansen, Hagen Brody, Cathy Leighton and Bill Waddell cut the ribbon.

Bay Park Conservancy hosts Mangrove Walkway Ribbon Cutting

Saturday, Mar. 27, 2021 |

A.G. Lafley, Teri Hansen, Hagen Brody, Cathy Leighton and Bill Waddell cut the ribbon.

Donors and supported sat and enjoyed the ribbon-cutting event.

Mayer Hagen Brody addressed the crowd.

Bay Park Conservancy Chair Cathy Leighton welcomed the audience and introduced speakers.

Commissioner Alan Maio spoke to the audience.

Chief Implementation Officer Bill Waddell gave supporters an update.

Bill Waddell gave supporters a tour of the new walkway.

Founding CEO A.G. Lafley spoke with the crowd.

Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation President and CEO Teri Hansen was excited to see the turnout for the day's event.

Director of Advancement Veronica Brady stood up to speak.

Shantel Norman, Virginia Haley and Michael Klauber

The Mangrove Walkway will be open to the public April 10.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Bay Park Conservancy held a celebratory ribbon cutting event for the new Mangrove Walkway on March 25. 

The event had donors and Bay Park Conservancy staff met the new walkway for a private event that recognized the hard work and supporter to bring the project to fruition. The 53-acre space along the Sarasota Bay now has a half-mile, 10-foot sidewalk walkway that wraps around the Bay Park's coastal area. Invasive plant species were removed in favor of different plant types and more than100 new trees. The western portion of the project opened in Oct. 2020 while a a new kayak launch, dredged and restored bayou and bayou bridge are planned for completion this summer. 

The walkway will be open to the public starting April 10. 

