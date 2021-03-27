Bay Park Conservancy hosts Mangrove Walkway Ribbon Cutting

The Bay Park Conservancy held a celebratory ribbon cutting event for the new Mangrove Walkway on March 25.

The event had donors and Bay Park Conservancy staff met the new walkway for a private event that recognized the hard work and supporter to bring the project to fruition. The 53-acre space along the Sarasota Bay now has a half-mile, 10-foot sidewalk walkway that wraps around the Bay Park's coastal area. Invasive plant species were removed in favor of different plant types and more than100 new trees. The western portion of the project opened in Oct. 2020 while a a new kayak launch, dredged and restored bayou and bayou bridge are planned for completion this summer.

The walkway will be open to the public starting April 10.