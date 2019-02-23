Batter up in Lakewood Ranch

Seven-year-old Hunter Miller clung to the dugout fence Feb. 23 at the baseball fields at Lakewood Ranch Park and jumped up and down as one of his teammates on the Astros came to to bat.

"You can do this!" he shouted.

The crack of the ball sounded and Hunter jumped more wildly as a runner crossed the plate on a hit and the Astros were up 6-2 in the third inning.

It was Opening Day for the Lakewood Ranch Little League.

"I'm happy we got a run," Hunter said as put on his glove and headed toward the infield.

Lakewood Ranch Little League President David Bay said this year's lineup is the second largest group in the league's history with 387 players ages 4-16. The day opened with introductions of teams and coaches, singing of the national anthem and other festivities.

While the Little League was celebrating its opening day, Miss Manatee Softball was celebrating its Opening Day on adjacent fields.