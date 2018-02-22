 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Christine and Trevor Austin missed their Cub Scouts meeting to attend.

Bashaw sons, moms dance night away

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Christine and Trevor Austin missed their Cub Scouts meeting to attend.

Buy this Photo
Seven-year-old Davian Cheaves, with his mom Nichole, says he is most excited about getting to eat cupcakes.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Seven-year-old Davian Cheaves, with his mom Nichole, says he is most excited about getting to eat cupcakes.

Buy this Photo
Brayan Jaimes, 3, dances with his big sister, Giselle, while their mom, Maria, dances with his brothers, Francisco and Alexander, not pictured.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Brayan Jaimes, 3, dances with his big sister, Giselle, while their mom, Maria, dances with his brothers, Francisco and Alexander, not pictured.

Buy this Photo
"She's beautiful," Joshua Salinas, 8, says of his mom, Carolina Matute.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

"She's beautiful," Joshua Salinas, 8, says of his mom, Carolina Matute.

Buy this Photo
Samantha and Jackson Taylor planned a dinner date to Poblanos after the dance. Jackson picked the spot.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Samantha and Jackson Taylor planned a dinner date to Poblanos after the dance. Jackson picked the spot.

Buy this Photo
Zachary McLaughlin cannot keep off the dance floor.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Zachary McLaughlin cannot keep off the dance floor.

Buy this Photo
Three-year-old Nathan Brandolino got to attend with his older brother, Darren, 11, and mom, Christy.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Three-year-old Nathan Brandolino got to attend with his older brother, Darren, 11, and mom, Christy.

Buy this Photo
Moises and Maria Ruiz attend their first mother-son dance.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Moises and Maria Ruiz attend their first mother-son dance.

Buy this Photo
Ashton Barbee, with his mom, Tiffany, says he loves "dancing...and the cookies."

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Ashton Barbee, with his mom, Tiffany, says he loves "dancing...and the cookies."

Buy this Photo
Jacob Douglas, 11, attends with his aunt Tiffany Gibson, a paraprofessional at the school.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Jacob Douglas, 11, attends with his aunt Tiffany Gibson, a paraprofessional at the school.

Buy this Photo
Chioma Michel and her son Evan, 7, ate pizza before arriving at the dance.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Chioma Michel and her son Evan, 7, ate pizza before arriving at the dance.

Buy this Photo
Luis Martinez and Jack Chavous dance to "Juju on the Beat."

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Luis Martinez and Jack Chavous dance to "Juju on the Beat."

Buy this Photo
Six-year-old Cash Pippin attended the dance for the second year, this time as a kindergartner, with his mom, Shannon.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Six-year-old Cash Pippin attended the dance for the second year, this time as a kindergartner, with his mom, Shannon.

Buy this Photo
Rozalyn Charette snuggles with her son Vincent, who finally took a break from dancing. "He's a lone dancer," she jokes.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Rozalyn Charette snuggles with her son Vincent, who finally took a break from dancing. "He's a lone dancer," she jokes.

Buy this Photo
Alandra Clarke poses for a quick portrait with her son Ishmael Dunbar, 6.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Alandra Clarke poses for a quick portrait with her son Ishmael Dunbar, 6.

Buy this Photo
"She's a really good dancer," Corig Poole, 9, bragged of his grandma, Sharon Gallon.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

"She's a really good dancer," Corig Poole, 9, bragged of his grandma, Sharon Gallon.

Buy this Photo
Leticia Cruz and her son Skyler, 5, attend their first dance and make sure to get a picture together.

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Leticia Cruz and her son Skyler, 5, attend their first dance and make sure to get a picture together.

Buy this Photo
Share
Mothers, sons celebrate season of love.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Six-year-old William H. Bashaw Elementary School student Zachary McLaughlin kept his mom, Julia, chuckling with amusement as he wriggled his way across the cafeteria Feb. 22.

She used her phone to capture his enthusiasm on video during the school’s mother/son dance.

“He dances all the time,” she said, adding Zachary particularly likes music by Maroon 5.

Zachary paused long enough for to ask for a bathroom break, but was back on the dance floor in time for his favorite dancing song, “Whip Nae Nae.”

He dances at home, but the school dance was special.

“I like it because I love her,” he said of bringing his mom to the dance.

Dozens of other mothers and sons enjoyed the evening with photos, cookies and cupcakes and music.

Related Stories

Advertisement