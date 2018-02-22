Bashaw sons, moms dance night away

Six-year-old William H. Bashaw Elementary School student Zachary McLaughlin kept his mom, Julia, chuckling with amusement as he wriggled his way across the cafeteria Feb. 22.

She used her phone to capture his enthusiasm on video during the school’s mother/son dance.

“He dances all the time,” she said, adding Zachary particularly likes music by Maroon 5.

Zachary paused long enough for to ask for a bathroom break, but was back on the dance floor in time for his favorite dancing song, “Whip Nae Nae.”

He dances at home, but the school dance was special.

“I like it because I love her,” he said of bringing his mom to the dance.

Dozens of other mothers and sons enjoyed the evening with photos, cookies and cupcakes and music.