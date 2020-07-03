 Skip to main content
Sarasota's Ellie Connours, age 8, is all business during the camp's final day relay race.

Barrel of laughs ... and work ... at Sarasota rodeo camp

Sarasota's Ellie Connours, age 8, is all business during the camp's final day relay race.

Sandy Johnson said her young campers must rely on each other to succeed.

East County's Barrett Woodham, 7, is fit to be tied during the roping portion of the relay event.

Sarasota's Aly Williams, 12, competes in the relay race.

East County's Kannon Douglas, 9, changes direction at near full speed.

Sarasota's Carolina Sanchez, 14, gets her horse into high gear.

Sometimes things don't go perfectly. Myakka City's Mia Gorskey, 7, smiles after getting her foot caught in the stirrup.

Bradenton's Ridgeton Boyette 8, could be a future rodeo star.

Sarasota's Riley Mills, 12, makes a quick change of direction.

Zolfo Springs' Westin Dieter, 3, can't quite reach the string that his 5-year-old sister, Sloane, is trying to hand him. Mom Jordan Dieter leads them.

Ridgeton Boyette 8, and Chase Douglas, 14, were teammates in the string race.

Myakka City's Jake McKendree, 14, warms up for the roping portion of the relay race.

One team of campers competes in the "Saddle Race" where they all saddle up a horse as quickly as possible, let a teammate ride it, and then unsaddle it.

If you fall off your horse, you need to climb back on. And if you are small, like Myakka City's Mia Gorskey, 7, you really need to climb.

Sarasota's Brooklyn Martin, 9, gets ready to go over a jump in the relay race event.

Myakka City's Sarah John, 13, is on target with her rope.

Sarasota's Julie Drymon, 12, finishes her event with a smile.

Chase Douglas and Preston Woodham hand off the ring in the relay event.

Myakka City's Ethan Snyder, 8, begins his ride the final day of camp.

Sarasota's Cecilia Sanchez, 15, finishes her portion of the relay race.

Myakka City's Mia Gorskey, 7, held her own in the competition.

East County's Chase Douglas goes around a barrel.

Myakka City's Chaislee Conrad, 7, sprints away to begin a leg of the relay race.

Zolfo Springs' Westin Dieter, 3, was the youngest participant at the camp.

Juli Drymon eases her horse as she finishes her event.

East County's Kannon Douglas, 9, is all business at full speed.

Sarasota's Riley Rebeglia, 13, begins riding in the relay race.

Mia Gorskey teams with Ethan Snyder during the string race.

Myakka City's Chaislee Conrad, 7, circles a barrel during the relay race.

Sarasota's Hayden Taylor, 13, shows off what she learned during the camp.

Land of Lakes' Aniston Ainsworth had an uneasy ride as her horse wanted to be a bucking bronco.

Even after a tough ride, Land of Lakes' Aniston Ainsworth finishes in style.

East County's Kannon Douglas, 9, shows her horsemanship by turning on a dime.

Sarasota's Ellie Connours, 8, races to hand the ring off to a teammate during the relay race.

Bradenton's Skylar Zadaz, 13, tries to keep her horse to the task at hand.

Kris Anderson, one of the camp directors, gives instructions before the competition.

Myakka City's Cooper Jones, 9, is ready to get the competition started.

Paisley Mae Martin, 4, is the granddaughter of Sandy Johnson. She competed in the string race. She is riding her grandmother's longtime horse, Cutter.

by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

When Sandy Johnson first started the J&J Summer Youth Rodeo Camp a decade ago, she wanted to make sure it wasn't a "babysitting" camp.

Anyone watching the final day relay race, in which all the campers play a role on one of two teams, would give testament to the fact no babysitting was involved. Johnson and Kris Anderson run the camp, which ran June 29-July 3 and taught the kids various riding and rodeo skills — such as roping, cattle sorting, barrel racing, pole bending and goat tying — at the Johnson & Johnson Show Horses ranch in eastern Sarasota County.

When it comes to the competition, Johnson oversees things, but the kids, who ranged in age from 3 to 18, are on their own. If the younger ones stumble, the older kids lend a hand.

"These kids have their own horses and they know how to ride," Johnson said. "We show them new events. Everyone needs someone to mentor them.

"My goal is teamwork ... the big ones helping the little ones."

