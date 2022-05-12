 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch resident Cynthia Friedman pets a mini Aussie, Willow.

Barks and Brews event in Sarasota benefits Nate's Honor Animal Rescue

Luna Banana Lovegood and Lily Bean Potter belong to Jessica Meigs of Sarasota. She features the dogs on social media pages, dubbing them the "Florida Corgis."

The event drew a large turnout of both humans and dogs.

Bradenton's Sheila Moncado and Brianna Cripe hold Humpback and Beluga.

Bell, the golden retriever of Randy Sue and Matt Fountain of Sarasota, loves playing dress-up.

Kara Tollend and Lauren Littlejohn of Dog Perfect meet Wren, the long-haired Chihuahua that Palm Aire resident Shannon Lowe adopted from Nate's Honor Animal Rescue.

Sarasota residents Nataly Lanteingne and Jessica Meigs and their dogs visit with Sarasota's Jul Kime and her dog.

Jessica Lien claps to the music behind Gunner, a Golden Doodle.

Veterinarian Leigh Samanowitz, Practice Manager Peg Gaven, owner Sam Samanowitz, and Old English Sheepdog Max of University Animal Clinic staff the organization's table.

Conyer Walker sets the ambiance with live acoustic guitar music.

The event benefited Nate's Honor Animal Rescue through a prize raffle.

Nate's volunteer and Bradenton resident, Amy Smith, holds Beluga, a hound mix.

River Club resident Nicole Hackel and her Labradoodle, Bentley, enjoy The Green.

Dog Perfect offered dog treats that might have looked appetizing to humans.

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue brought along some of its hound mixes for attendees to meet.

Linh Hoang from New York holds Buoy. Hoang is visiting her sister, Ling Le, on Cattleman Road.

Palm Aire resident Shannon Lowe adopted her long-haired Chihuahua, Wren, from Nate's Honor Animal Rescue.

The event at The Green at UTC featured adoptable dogs, craft brews and live music.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

Rob Oglesby, the development director at Nate's Honor Animal Rescue, was quick to describe why the Barks & Brews event May 10 at The Green at UTC was so successful 

"We have a huge dog-loving community," Oglesby said.

Proceeds from the event, which featured adoptable dogs, craft brews and live music, benefited Nate's Honor Animal Rescue of Lakewood Ranch.

One of the attendees was Monica Donahue, who adopted her dog Sadie from Nate's Honor.

"She's been the most docile dog, great with kids, and she gets along with every other dog she meets," Donahue said, adding that she wanted to support the event and the rescue.

Sarasota resident Rae Lynn filled out an adoption application at the event. She said she has been seeking an adoption pet for the past two years. She was holding a hound mix CJ in her arms when the dog fell asleep.

"It was love at first sight," she said.

