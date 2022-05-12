Barks and Brews event in Sarasota benefits Nate's Honor Animal Rescue

Rob Oglesby, the development director at Nate's Honor Animal Rescue, was quick to describe why the Barks & Brews event May 10 at The Green at UTC was so successful

"We have a huge dog-loving community," Oglesby said.

Proceeds from the event, which featured adoptable dogs, craft brews and live music, benefited Nate's Honor Animal Rescue of Lakewood Ranch.

One of the attendees was Monica Donahue, who adopted her dog Sadie from Nate's Honor.

"She's been the most docile dog, great with kids, and she gets along with every other dog she meets," Donahue said, adding that she wanted to support the event and the rescue.

Sarasota resident Rae Lynn filled out an adoption application at the event. She said she has been seeking an adoption pet for the past two years. She was holding a hound mix CJ in her arms when the dog fell asleep.

"It was love at first sight," she said.