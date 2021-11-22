 Skip to main content
Attendees took plates and glasses of wine out to the gulfside tent.

Bacchus on the Beach celebrates wine, stone crab on Longboat Key

Roger Pettingell, Alisa Pettingell and Gerhard Randa

Roger Pettingell, Alisa Pettingell and Gerhard Randa

Candy and Scott Greer

Candy and Scott Greer

Jackie Detert and Danielle Christensen

Jackie Detert and Danielle Christensen

Tiny cupcakes inspired by cocktails were available for dessert.

Tiny cupcakes inspired by cocktails were available for dessert.

Beth Schroeder, Louise Berg and Carol Wetzig

Beth Schroeder, Louise Berg and Carol Wetzig

One of the dishes was seared tuna.

One of the dishes was seared tuna.

University of South Florida hospitality industry liaison and professor Joe Askren with USF students.

University of South Florida hospitality industry liaison and professor Joe Askren with USF students.

David Varwig and Meghan Moreno

David Varwig and Meghan Moreno

The giant buffet pile of stone crab in the middle was the main attraction.

The giant buffet pile of stone crab in the middle was the main attraction.

Janet and Jon Bridgford

Janet and Jon Bridgford

Michelle MacLean and Lynn Hay from Kendall Jackson Winery

Michelle MacLean and Lynn Hay from Kendall Jackson Winery

Adrienne Kleinman from Copper Cane Winery, Katie Smith from Caymus Vineyards and Dan Smith

Adrienne Kleinman from Copper Cane Winery, Katie Smith from Caymus Vineyards and Dan Smith

Erik Anderson, Michael Helmer, Nicole Carbon and Craig Strange

Erik Anderson, Michael Helmer, Nicole Carbon and Craig Strange

Hal Christensen, Jennifer Allen and Scott Allen

Hal Christensen, Jennifer Allen and Scott Allen

Jay and Lisa Ahlman

Jay and Lisa Ahlman

Heather Smith and Mary Elizabeth Howe

Heather Smith and Mary Elizabeth Howe

Joe and Nancy McNamara and Susie and Tim Randall

Joe and Nancy McNamara and Susie and Tim Randall

Live music followed light string music.

Live music followed light string music.

Attendees could bid on bottles of wine.

Attendees could bid on bottles of wine.

The Longboat Key Club event featured a mountain of shellfish and several wines to choose from.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Bacchus on the Beach would've done its Roman namesake proud. The Longboat Key Club event put fine wine and indulgent food front and center, and dozens of attendees ate, drank and danced on the sand on Nov. 19, just like the god of wine would've wanted.

Attendees spent most of the evening with their shoes off and their wine glasses full of sips from dozens of wineries. Longboat Key Club staff kept plates full, too, but the real feature was the mound of stone crab in the middle,  for which the event is known. 

Proceeds from the evening went to the University of South Florida's hospitality program. They'll use the money for equipment and course funding. The partnership started at 2019's Bacchus on the Beach, though the Longboat Key Club and USF had been working together for long before that. The Longboat Key Club is the teaching hotel of USF's hospitality program, so many students have come through to do classes, internships and even careers. 

"They need that experiential learning," said USF Coordinator of Food and Beverage Joe Askren. "They may not know all the opportunities in the hospitality industry, but here they can discover a lot of them." 

Several USF students staffed the evening, welcoming guests and overseeing the silent auction. 

Elsewhere under the tent, attendees snagged dinner and dessert and converged under the stars near the Gulf of Mexico. 

