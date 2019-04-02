 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Asolo Rep Special Event Planner Laura Stuart Wood

Guests go to Narnia for Asolo Repertory Theatre's Season on Stage

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Asolo Rep Special Event Planner Laura Stuart Wood

Buy this Photo
The starter course was called The Lion, the entree The Witch and dessert, The Wardrobe.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

The starter course was called The Lion, the entree The Witch and dessert, The Wardrobe.

Buy this Photo
The theme was based off "The Chronicles of Narnia" by C. S. Lewis.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

The theme was based off "The Chronicles of Narnia" by C. S. Lewis.

Buy this Photo
The temperature was a little colder than usual to make the evening feel like Narnia.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

The temperature was a little colder than usual to make the evening feel like Narnia.

Buy this Photo
Furs covered the chairs.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Furs covered the chairs.

Buy this Photo
Evergreen trees and branches hung from the ceiling.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Evergreen trees and branches hung from the ceiling.

Buy this Photo
Guests were given a tin of candies.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Guests were given a tin of candies.

Buy this Photo
This is the only dinner hosted on the Asolo Rep's main stage.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

This is the only dinner hosted on the Asolo Rep's main stage.

Buy this Photo
The theme was based off "The Chronicles of Narnia" by C. S. Lewis.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

The theme was based off "The Chronicles of Narnia" by C. S. Lewis.

Buy this Photo
Evergreen trees and branches hung from the ceiling.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Evergreen trees and branches hung from the ceiling.

Buy this Photo
Music from the movie played as guests walked into Narnia.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Music from the movie played as guests walked into Narnia.

Buy this Photo
Shawna Trast

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Shawna Trast

Buy this Photo
Guests walked through the wardrobe to get to the stage.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Guests walked through the wardrobe to get to the stage.

Buy this Photo
The place cards were themed to Narnia.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

The place cards were themed to Narnia.

Buy this Photo
Linda and Alex Beavers

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Linda and Alex Beavers

Buy this Photo
Ann Charters and Jan Swan

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Ann Charters and Jan Swan

Buy this Photo
Ron Kendall and Flora Major

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Ron Kendall and Flora Major

Buy this Photo
Tom Charters and Skip Swan

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Tom Charters and Skip Swan

Buy this Photo
Alan Bandler, Roz Goldberg and Bunny and Mort Skirboll

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Alan Bandler, Roz Goldberg and Bunny and Mort Skirboll

Buy this Photo
Mr. Tumnus' tea was passed around during cocktail hour.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Mr. Tumnus' tea was passed around during cocktail hour.

Buy this Photo
"Statues" greeted guests as they approached the building.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

"Statues" greeted guests as they approached the building.

Buy this Photo
Tricia Mire and Mercedita O'Connor

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Tricia Mire and Mercedita O'Connor

Buy this Photo
Larry Wickless and Carole Phillips

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Larry Wickless and Carole Phillips

Buy this Photo
Linda Krysinski and David Peterson

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Linda Krysinski and David Peterson

Buy this Photo
Marilyn Kaushen and Anne Virag

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Marilyn Kaushen and Anne Virag

Buy this Photo
Debbie Haspel, Audrey Robbins, Mary Sue Wexchser and Mary Braxton-Joseph

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Debbie Haspel, Audrey Robbins, Mary Sue Wexchser and Mary Braxton-Joseph

Buy this Photo
Passed hors d'oeuvres were served during cocktail hour.

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Passed hors d'oeuvres were served during cocktail hour.

Buy this Photo
Shane Lamay and Todd Sweet

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Shane Lamay and Todd Sweet

Buy this Photo
Gary Sweetman takes a photo of Herman Frankel and Managing Director Linda DiGabriele

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 |

Gary Sweetman takes a photo of Herman Frankel and Managing Director Linda DiGabriele

Buy this Photo
Share
The end of the season celebration was hosted April 1 on the Asolo's main stage.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

There was a chill in the air as guests walked through the wardrobe and came out on the other side in Narnia. 

The Asolo Repertory Theatre took guests into the imaginary world based on C. S. Lewis' novel, "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" April 1 on the Asolo Rep's main stage. This is the only dinner hosted on the stage. 

The celebration included a cocktail hour on the front steps, where the magic started with a being greeted to three statues, who were actually humans instructed to stand very still.

Once inside the theatre, attendees took their seats on the stage for dinner and interactive games. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement