Guests go to Narnia for Asolo Repertory Theatre's Season on Stage

There was a chill in the air as guests walked through the wardrobe and came out on the other side in Narnia.

The Asolo Repertory Theatre took guests into the imaginary world based on C. S. Lewis' novel, "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" April 1 on the Asolo Rep's main stage. This is the only dinner hosted on the stage.

The celebration included a cocktail hour on the front steps, where the magic started with a being greeted to three statues, who were actually humans instructed to stand very still.

Once inside the theatre, attendees took their seats on the stage for dinner and interactive games.