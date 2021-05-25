Asolo Repertory Theatre finishes season with Starry Night dinner

The celebratory event was held May 24 at Michael's On East.
The Asolo Repertory Theatre celebrated a completed season with a Starry Night dinner at Michael's On East on May 24.
The dinner — which typically has a theme reflecting a season production — was reformatted to be an outdoor affair in the Michael's On East courtyard. Guests arrived and mingled over drinks before sitting down for dinner and appreciative remarks from Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards and Managing Director Linda DiGabriele.